Pennsylvania lt. gov. on Trump’s ‘ballot dump’ claim: ‘No different than any other random internet troll’
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) on Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump as an “internet troll” after the president suggested that illegal “ballot dumps” are taking place in the commonwealth.
During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Fetterman about a recent message from Trump on Twitter.
“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump wrote. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.”
Fetterman dismissed the remarks.
“The president is no different than any other random internet troll saying crazy things that have no basis in reality,” the Pennsylvania official remarked. “That’s not the case and it’s not true. And Twitter constantly puts those kinds of statements on hold and none of those [have] any factual basis.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
GOP sources say Trump had a ‘temper tantrum’ after seeing results swing toward Biden: CNN’s Gangel
Republicans close to the White House told CNN's Jamie Gangel on Wednesday that President Donald Trump flew off the handle after he saw his early-night election lead slipping away from him.
While discussing the president's false declaration of victory early Wednesday morning, Gangel said that her sources say that Trump reacted with rage and disbelief after seeing Democratic rival Joe Biden surging ahead in Michigan as more traditionally blue counties reported their totals.
"A senior official who is normally an ally of the president said that Trump had a temper tantrum last night," she explained. "That he saw that the numbers could start going against him, that he wanted to declare victory while he thought that he was ahead."
2020 Election
USPS failed to deliver 27 percent of mail-in ballots in South Florida: report
According to data released on Wednesday, the United States Postal Service failed to deliver thousands of absentee ballots around the country before the cut-off times — and one of the worst failures occurred in South Florida, where 27 percent of mail-in votes may have never been received.
🚨BREAKING: New USPS data appears to show a failure to deliver mail ballots from voters across the country on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will hold a noon hearing over USPS' non-compliance with his order yesterday to rush deliver all remaining mail ballots pic.twitter.com/Zc8J5PEmPf
2020 Election
CNN guest claims election means ‘people in rural areas’ are being ignored: ‘Can we listen to them?’
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) suggested on Wednesday that the election results mean that "people in rural areas" are being ignored.
As votes were still being counted in many battleground states, Kasich appeared on CNN to lament a "closely divided" nation.
"I think however this turns out," he said, "there can be no chest thumping, no big celebration. In fact, both parties need to listen to what the other parties want."
"It looks as though you have Joe Biden doing very well in the very urban areas of the country," Kasich continued. "But what are the people in the rural areas having to say. Can we listen to them? Can we hear what their problems are and try to solve them?"