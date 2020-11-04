Pennsylvania lt. gov. on Trump’s ‘ballot dump’ claim: ‘No different than any other random internet troll’

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) on Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump as an “internet troll” after the president suggested that illegal “ballot dumps” are taking place in the commonwealth.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Fetterman about a recent message from Trump on Twitter.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump wrote. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fetterman dismissed the remarks.

“The president is no different than any other random internet troll saying crazy things that have no basis in reality,” the Pennsylvania official remarked. “That’s not the case and it’s not true. And Twitter constantly puts those kinds of statements on hold and none of those [have] any factual basis.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.