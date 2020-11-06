Police detain men after tip about vehicle with armed group heading to Philly convention center
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police detained two men late Thursday night after receiving a tip that a Hummer vehicle from Virginia with two or three people armed with firearms was headed to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballot counting is underway for the presidential election.Just after 10:20 p.m. Eastern time, police reported they had received information about a 2003 gray or silver Hummer with Virginia tags that was occupied by several people armed with AR-15 rifles.A few minutes later a Hummer fitting the description was found parked and unoccupied in the 200 block of North 13th…
‘I’m done. I’m out’: Conservative officially leaving the GOP after the party fails to repudiate ‘sociopath’ Trump on Election Day
Conservative consultant and commentator Tara Setmayer announced she was officially leaving the GOP after watching this election.
The 25-year Republican explained that "as a principled conservative and more importantly, American, I can no longer associate with a GOP that’s fully embraced the malignancy of Trumpism."
She then hashtagged "Country over Party."
In a video explaining her position, Setmayer welcomed colleagues from the Lincoln Project and told them the way that the GOP has "abdicated their responsibilities and made a mockery of their oaths of office" led her to leave. She said that they now stand for everything that she is against as a conservative.
Trump calls for Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia during early morning tweetstorm
The leader of the free world took to Twitter after 2 a.m. on Friday to call for the United States Supreme Court to throw out 648,301 votes in Philadelphia.
Alleging that his poll watchers could not monitor the counting, Trump called for all votes counted to be thrown out.
Currently, Joe Biden leads Trump 526,557 votes to 121,753.
I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!