Political polarization does not appear to be causing shorter Thanksgiving visits, according to new research
It is not uncommon for political tensions in the United States to boil up during Thanksgiving gatherings. Some news publications have even written guides on how to best interact with relatives with opposing political views.But new research suggests that political polarization is not cutting Thanksgiving short. The study, published in PLOS One, indicates that there is no significant difference between the duration of Thanksgiving dinners with politically-diverse attendees and the duration of dinners with politically-uniform attendees.“The United States is in the midst of a Culture War. The majo…
Jewish leaders defend Raphael Warnock after Kelly Loeffler attacks
ATLANTA — In the hours after a gunman in Pittsburgh opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018, the phone rang in Atlanta for Rabbi Peter Berg, the leader of The Temple, Atlanta’s oldest Jewish congregation.It was the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.“Raphael was the first to call,” Berg said. “(He said that) during this horrific moment of anti-Semitism in our country, he and the Ebenezer family are with us.”The pastor offering Berg comfort in 2018 is now running as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in an increasingly ugly figh... (more…)
Comcast will charge customers more for heavy internet usage starting next year
Comcast Corp. will charge more for heavy users of home internet in Northeast states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — angering customers who work and study online due to the pandemic.The vast majority of Comcast’s Xfinity customers won’t be affected by the “data threshold” next year, company officials said this week. But the extra charges come as internet usage soars across the country, with consumers increasingly making video calls and bingeing shows while stuck at home. Average monthly data usage in the United States jumped 40% during the third quarter this year compared with the sam... (more…)
FDA gives emergency authorization to most precise coronavirus-antibody test yet
NEW YORK — A new, next-level coronavirus-antibody test that measures not just antibodies’ presence but also how much protection they afford are on the way.The test, which on Wednesday received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, measures the number of neutralizing antibodies that the body’s immune system has produced after exposure, reported CNBC. While previous tests have measured antibody levels, this one zeroes in on the antibodies that attack two specific aspects of the novel coronavirus.This “new generation” of test, the COVID-SeroKlir, was developed by... (more…)