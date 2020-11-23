President-elect Biden to finally get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump
President Donald Trump said Monday he no longer opposes government aid for Joe Biden’s transition team in his closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost the US election.
Trump’s tweet that the General Services Administration should “do what needs to be done” came after the agency’s head, Emily Murphy, said she was releasing the long-delayed assistance.
Trump has spent the last three weeks since the November 3 election claiming without any evidence that Biden’s convincing victory was the result of fraud.
Murphy, who denies acting under political pressure, has refused until now to release the standard package of aid that her agency manages to Biden’s incoming team.
Biden’s team welcomed the decision, saying in a statement it will provide the incoming administration “with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.”
“Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies.”
The decision frees up millions of dollars in financing to support the transition, as well as formally allows Biden to coordinate with current government officials.
Murphy, who had faced harsh criticism over her previous refusal to act, said in her letter to Biden obtained by various US news outlets that “contrary to media reports and insinuations, my decision was not made out of fear or favoritism.”
The step by her GSA is usually a routine one following a US presidential election, but Trump’s continuing efforts to overturn the results of the vote and refusal to concede have complicated the process.
2020 Election
Ex-prosecutor scorns Trump’s ‘delusional’ gambit to make the Supreme Court nullify the election
On Monday, writing for CNN, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig tore into President Donald Trump's legal strategy to try to get the Supreme Court to throw out votes and overturn the election.
"If the Trump campaign's legal team is counting on the Supreme Court to save them, they're delusional," wrote Honig, referencing a statement by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis claiming that their latest case's dismissal by a federal judge advances their ability to appeal up the decision. "In this case, and in the larger effort to contest the outcome of the 2020 election, Trump's team is just about out of runway."
2020 Election
Trump allows Biden transition to proceed — but says ‘I believe we will prevail’ in the race he lost
President Donald J. Trump has responded in a tweet to the news that the transition to a President-elect Biden administration must begin.
"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused - and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump tweeted. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"
2020 Election
Trump administration to accept Biden transition after major court losses: report
On Monday, CNN reported that General Services Administration director Emily Murphy has officially "ascertained" that Joe Biden is president-elect, and is moving forward with releasing funds to begin the transition.
The GSA's refusal to release those funds over the past few weeks has been a subject of tremendous controversy, obstructing the transition and potentially slowing down the transfer of information that could endanger national security.
In her statement, Murphy denied any misconduct, saying that "I was never directly or indirectly pressured" by executive branch officials to hold up the transition.