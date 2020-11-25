Racist has a meltdown over ‘dishonest’ Black Santa decoration: ‘Your being jealous of my race is no excuse’

A Black man living in Little Rock, Arkansas, was shocked when he received an anonymous letter from someone complaining about his Christmas decorations, specifically the inflatable Santa Claus in his front yard, THV11 reports.

“Please remove your negro Santa Clause yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. I am a Caucasian white man to you and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty,” the letter to Chris Kennedy read. “Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter was signed, “Santa Claus.”

Kennedy says he knew something was wrong when he saw the word “negro” in the letter, leading him to believe that it did not come from the local home owner’s association.

Evan Blake, the Lakewood Property Owners Association executive director, said he wanted to make it clear the association wanted Kennedy in the neighborhood and gave him a membership.

“We don’t want the people that wrote that letter in the neighborhood. That’s what we don’t want,” Blake said.

After posting the letter to social media, Kennedy said he’s seen an influx of support from people in the neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our neighbors have been awesome. People have dropped off cookies and notes and I’ve gotten messages from Facebook,” he said.

Watch a report on the story below: