Rahm Emanuel in President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet? We could see it
“Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a pretty divisive pick,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently said about the former Chicago mayor possibly joining President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet. “And it would signal, I think, a hostile approach to the grassroots and the progressive wing of the party.”Rahm Emanuel … divisive.As we think back on Emanuel’s two terms as Chicago’s mayor, from May 2011 to May 2019, it’s notable how many colorful descriptions fit his outlook, temperament and skill set: Demanding, aggressive, politically shrewd, business-savvy, enterprising, tightly wound, aloof, …
Michigan lawmaker who met with Trump pushes ‘constitutional crisis’ to overturn election on Fox News
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) on Sunday explained how a constitutional crisis could mean a win for President Donald Trump despite losing the popular vote in his state.
In an interview with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Chatfield defended his recent meeting with Trump. Prior to the meeting, critics warned that it gave the current president an opportunity to push Michigan lawmakers not to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Trump formally requests recount in Georgia
ATLANTA — Donald Trump says he has formally requested a recount in the presidential race in Georgia.The president’s campaign released a statement Saturday night saying it had filed a petition for the recount, which he is entitled to do under Georgia law because of Joe Biden’s margin of victory is less than .5%.“Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia,” the campaign said in the statement. “We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia state law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted.”The move comes a day after Georgia Secre... (more…)