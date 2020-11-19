Quantcast
‘Raise the alarm’: Experts warn of ‘sedition’ and ‘coup’ attempt as Michigan GOP leaders fly to DC to meet with Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump answered questions from journalists outside the White House AFP

Experts are clearly on edge as news breaks that the two top Republican officials from the state of Michigan are flying to DC to meet with President Donald Trump “at his request,” according to a Washington Post reporter, and local Michigan news outlets.

And some are warning of a possible “coup.”

Even The New York Times is reporting: “Trump tries to subvert the election, inviting Michigan G.O.P. lawmakers to the White House.”

“After failing repeatedly in court to overturn election results, President Trump is taking the extraordinary step of reaching out directly to Republican state legislators as he tries to subvert the Electoral College process,” the Times says.

Michigan by law is required to certify its election results Monday, November 23. President-elect Joe Biden won the state by 3 percentage points and over 150,000 votes. There are no credible reports of fraud and yet Trump has declared himself the winner.

Some are worried the lawmakers could use the legislature to substitute Trump-supporting Electoral College electors, thereby swinging the state back to Trump.

Here’s what some experts, including journalists, are saying:

Longtime progressive talk show host:

Professor of political science:

Award-winning MSNBC host:

Writer, editor, and historian:

Editor at The Nation:

Former Senior Advisor to Speaker Pelosi, and former Special Assistant to President Obama:

NYT columnist:

Bloomberg Opinion writer:

Former Elizabeth Warren staffer:

Writer at Daily Kos Elections:

Yale Law School Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy:

Think tank:

Former Editor-in-Chief of LIFE magazine:


