Republican official: We expect Trump to ‘scream and shout for a while’ before conceding

A senior Republican official told New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is expected to “scream and shout for a while” before eventually conceding the race to Joe Biden.

“A senior Republican official tells me they’ve accepted that a Trump victory is becoming less and less possible,” Nuzzi wrote on Twitter.

“Very hard to see the path,” the official explained. “Weird rumblings out of Arizona. But seems the three Midwest states will end up going Biden.”

But the official predicted that Trump would acknowledge the results after having a tantrum.

“I think he’ll scream and shout for a while and then give in,” the official said.

