Republican Rick Scott latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus
U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, is the latest federal lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus, after self-quarantining over the past six days. Scott announced November 14 he “came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.”
Friday morning he announced he is positive.
After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others.
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020
Senator Scott becomes the ninth federal lawmaker to test positive this week. Almost all are Republicans.
He also urged Americans to “be responsible” and follow coronavirus safety protocols.
Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients.
— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020
Scott, a 2024 presidential contender, was just elected chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the arm of the GOP Senate that works to elect Republicans.
WATCH: Ex-GOP lawmaker who blew off COVID rules admits he got it wrong after catching the disease
Former Republican Minnesota State Rep. Nick Zerwas on Friday admitted that he blew off COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year -- and then paid a big price when he came down with the disease.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Zerwas said that he initially took warnings about the virus seriously but then let his guard down in the summer because he believed that the worst had passed.
He came to regret this decision, however, when the virus hit him particularly hard.
"I was born with a heart defect," he said. "I've had ten open heart surgeries."
He then described the terror he felt when the virus first started affecting him.
2020 Election
As Trump pursues strategy of chaos and confusion, Biden urged to ‘go big and fast’ to fix ‘broken’ government
"The chaos and confusion is the strategy."
That's according to Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, who on Wednesday published an analysis of President Donald Trump's refusal to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden; instead, Trump is spreading lies and filing lawsuits that challenge the election results, fire up his base, and attack U.S. democracy.
The effort by Trump and his allies to "sow discontent and doubt among his most loyal supporters" won't keep him in office, Pace posited, "but it could both undermine the new president's efforts to unify a fractured nation and fuel Trump in his next endeavor, whether that's another White House run in 2024 or a high-profile media venture."
COVID-19
Almost a million people inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine: firm
Nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although it has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.
China has been giving experimental Covid-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.
"We have not received a single report of severe adverse reaction, and only a few had some mild symptoms," Liu Jingzhen said in an interview re-published by the state-owned firm on Wednesday.
China has been bullish about the development of its vaccine for the new virus -- which first emerged in the centre of the country late last year -- with four vaccines now in late-stage testing.