Republican Rick Scott latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, is the latest federal lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus, after self-quarantining over the past six days. Scott announced November 14 he “came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.”

Friday morning he announced he is positive.

After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

Senator Scott becomes the ninth federal lawmaker to test positive this week. Almost all are Republicans.

He also urged Americans to “be responsible” and follow coronavirus safety protocols.

Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

Scott, a 2024 presidential contender, was just elected chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the arm of the GOP Senate that works to elect Republicans.