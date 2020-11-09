Republicans pushing voter fraud conspiracies know they’re meritless — but are just trying to make Trump feel better: columnist
On Monday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent outlined how Republicans are pushing conspiracy theories about voter fraud that they know will collapse in court — just so that President Donald Trump has the time and space to process his loss.
“Republicans know the legal battle won’t succeed. Biden’s margins are far too large to be overcome by litigation (he’s up more than 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania, more than 20,000 in Wisconsin, nearly 150,000 in Michigan, and more than 10,000 even in Georgia),” wrote Sargent. “And on many fronts, these legal efforts are already falling apart. Indeed, the Associated Press reports that senior officials and allies privately admit that claims of large-scale voter fraud — the basis for efforts to overturn the results — aren’t actually meant to be proved.”
“That’s extraordinary: Trump allies are claiming in many high-profile forums that the lawfully cast votes of millions of Americans are illegitimate, largely to create space for him to process his rage and grief over losing,” wrote Sargent. “All this sets up another possibility. With Trump unlikely to formally concede, you can see a kind of Lost Cause of Trumpism mythology taking hold, in which many supporters continue believing the election was stolen from him and that squeamish Republicans betrayed him by not fighting hard enough against it.”
Some of the president’s lawsuits are still pending, although many have already been rejected.
2020 Election
Republicans are ‘playing into Russia’s hands’ by questioning election results: GOP lawmaker
Appearing on CNN Monday morning with host Jim Sciutto, outgoing Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) said he was stunned by his Republican colleagues who aren't coming forward to push Donald Trump to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden and lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who are questioning the election results.
2020 Election
Trump is devouring fast food — and aides are ‘lighting scented candles’ to cover up the stench: report
It's been two days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election -- and President Donald Trump has reportedly been coping by downing large amounts of fast food.
The British Daily Mail tabloid reports that the atmosphere in the White House has grown incredibly toxic as the president and his inner circle remain in denial about his defeat at Biden's hands.
In particular, the tabloid says that Trump will consider Biden a "phony" president and will boycott his inauguration in January, despite the fact that defeated 2016 rival Hillary Clinton nonetheless attended Trump's inauguration four years ago.
2020 Election
WATCH: Pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ protesters baffled when shown they’ve been suckered by the president
In a CNN piece on the "Stop the Steal" movement made up of Donald Trump supporters who believe the election is being stolen, fans of the president were either baffled or dismissive when presented with evidence that they were regurgitating baseless conspiracy theories.
In the clip, filmed at a "Stop the Steal" protest in Pennsylvania, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan pressed supporters of the president on why they believe the election is being stolen that led one woman to tell him, "Go, I don't even want to talk to you!" when he disagreed with her.
With most citing viral videos they have seen online to support their beliefs, O'Sullivan time after time showed them facts debunking their statements that were either dismissed as not-believable or led to rambling that opinions can differ despite facts.