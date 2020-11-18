Republicans secretly admit ‘the conservative movement has become handicapped’ because Trump won’t concede
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is only nine weeks away and prominent Republicans in and around the White House are still waterlogged when it comes to accepting their fate. In fact, in an article published Wednesday by Politico, Republicans asking to be quoted anonymously revealed it’s quite treacherous to even mention Biden’s name at all. The post author, Gabby Orr, aptly framed the situation: “The conservative movement has become handicapped.”
“I sent out a weekly email and mentioned something about a potential Biden administration and the fallout was ridiculous,” said an employee at one prominent conservative nonprofit.
“Republicans can’t afford to get stuck in the denial stage of grief,” said Sen. Ben Sasse of (R-NE). Sasse is only one of a handful of GOP lawmakers who have congratulated Biden on his presidential win. “We’ve got some big fights ahead, and it’d be prudent for Republicans to be focused on the governance challenges facing our center-right nation.”
As Trump heads to Georgia in an effort to stave off his party being defeated by Democrats in two key run-offs this January, it might behoove him to take a giant reality pill.
“The winning narrative in Georgia would be that Republicans need the Senate to counter Joe Biden and [Vice President-elect] Kamala Harris when they’re in office,” said one prominent elected Republican. “The problem is you can’t make that case effectively when you’ve got the president telling some of his voters, ‘Don’t worry, Joe Biden is not going to be president.’”
Some conservative activists have found ways to toe the line amid threats of ostracization if they legitimize Biden as the next Oval Office occupant, Politico reported.
“We’re preparing for all outcomes, because you have to,” said Rachel Bovard, senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute. “We support President Trump pursuing all his legal avenues because that’s his right, but to be prudent we also need to talk about what a Biden presidency, even a Democratic-controlled Senate, means for the country.”
She added, “We don’t want to be caught flat-footed in a situation where we are confronted with a Biden administration.”
A high-level employee at an unnamed conservative media outlet offered, “All of conservative media is about the recounts [and] the fraud allegations. Trump is basically the assignment editor for the conservative press.”
Speaking of media outlets, another conservative activist said they were not allowed to place an op-ed about Biden’s social policies because the news outlet they pitched the story to declined to print the phrase “a Biden administration.”
“You definitely have a grassroots conservative movement that’s completely unwilling to discuss anything related to a Biden administration,” said the conservative nonprofit employee. “I’ve gotten flack for appearing on Fox News programs.”
2020 Election
‘Name me one’: Ex-Trump aide flops after being asked to name a single valid lawsuit from the president
A former White House aid to President Donald Trump struggled to answer basic questions about the lawsuits pending that he said he believes should continue "to play out."
Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Wednesday, former Trump senior aide Ja'ron Smith explained that he believes the lawsuits should play out before the election is ultimately called. But when it came to specifics about what lawsuits and why, Smith backtracked, saying that he's really not paying much attention.
"I think we should just let the nation kind of run its course on the investigations and lawsuits on dealing with the vote, and once that's decided, we can confirm it," Smith said. "You know, I think if the election was leaning in Trump's direction, we would want to run the course and make sure that every vote that was cast was appropriate."
2020 Election
Expert on Authoritarians: Donald Trump views his loss as ‘psychological annihilation’
And says this is the "most dangerous time."
2020 Election
Trump’s supporters lose another Michigan lawsuit
President Donald Trump went down after another lawsuit was dismissed in Michigan, according to Democratic lawyer Marc E. Elias.
The plaintiffs dismissed their lawsuit filed by seeking to stop the final certification of election results in Michigan, he explained.
This is the 27th lawsuit that Trump and his allies have lost. There was one suit in Pennsylvania that he won, demanding to be able to stand closer to the ballot-counting tables.
Trump has another lawsuit coming up that was just filed in Pennsylvania asking, among other things, that the election not be certified, and the GOP-led legislature could vote to decide the tally. Another point asks for Trump's campaign officials to be the ones to do the recount in the state.