Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans whisper ‘it’s over’ as Trump glues himself to his TV and refuses to concede election: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (StratosBril / Shutterstock.com)

Aside from a few golf outings, President Trump has bunkered in the White House glued to his television, vowing to contest an election that Republicans are increasingly agreeing he lost. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman spoke to some of these Republicans, saying they “uniformly agreed that Trump is done.”

“Sources said a Lord of the Flies atmosphere has enveloped the West Wing, with Trump advisers accusing each other of looking out for themselves,” Sherman writes. “Two sources speculated that a report saying Jared Kushner had advised Trump to concede was a way for Kushner to position himself to his New York friends as a rational voice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sherman, Trump has a financial incentive to continue his challenge to the election results, namely by raising millions from donors to use some of the money to pay off campaign debts. But, there’s also a political incentive. “Trump is trying to keep the MAGA movement going. That gives him a lot of leverage,” one adviser told Sherman. “But what Trump is going to find out is that the minute he leaves the White House, he’ll be like a used car coming off the lot. His value will drop.”

Read the full article over at Vanity Fair.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Georgia Republicans trashed their own secretary of state after being threatened with mean Trump tweets: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) shocked many observers earlier this week when they attacked the Republican secretary of state in Georgia and demanded his resignation for supposedly running an "embarrassment" of an election.

Sources tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the two Georgia senators were prompted to lash out at their own secretary of state because they feared President Donald Trump might say something bad about them if they didn't.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The ACA is safe’: Justice Kavanaugh shocks legal experts by suggesting he will save Obamacare

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday suggested that he could be the deciding vote in favor of saving former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

During oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, Kavanaugh hinted that the provision could be struck down without invalidating the entire law.

"I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place," Kavanaugh said.

"That strikes me as the ballgame," Supreme Court expert Ian Millhiser noted on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pentagon purge continues — paving the way for Trump-loving conspiracy theorists to take over

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

The post-election purge continues at the Pentagon, where acting undersecretary of defense for policy James Anderson has followed Defense Secretary Mark Esper out the door.

Esper was fired Monday by President Donald Trump, less than a week after he lost the election to Joe Biden, and the acting policy chief resigned a day later, reported Politico.

“I am particularly grateful to have been entrusted with leading the dedicated men and women of Policy, who play a key role in our Nation’s security,” Anderson wrote in his resignation letter. “Now, as ever, our long-term success depends on adhering to the U.S. Constitution all public servants swear to support and defend.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE