Retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46 after Connecticut house fire
Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from injuries sustained during a fire that ripped through a loved one’s home in Connecticut, the company confirmed.The iconic tech entrepreneur died Friday night. He was 46.“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande wrote on the company’s website. “We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend.“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, as his mantra was of “Delivering…
Second person dies after Black Friday shooting at Sacramento mall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second person has died after being wounded in a shooting inside Arden Fair during the height of Black Friday shopping in what was described as a targeted and isolated attack.The victim, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at a hospital several hours later, the Sacramento Police Department said Saturday morning. The other victim, identified by police as a 19-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the mall by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.On Friday night, shoppers and workers quickly evacuated the sprawling shopping hub following the shooting at 6:11 p.m., which ... (more…)
Western states call for massive rent relief — and political wins
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The best hope for swift pandemic aid to struggling California tenants and landlords might come from Georgia.State lawmakers from California and three other Western states this week are urging their congressional delegations to step up with $100 billion for rent relief — an achievable goal, they believe, if Democrats win two seats in U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, seize control of the upper chamber, and push a significant stimulus bill through Congress.Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, chair of the housing and community development committee, said the federal aid... (more…)
‘Sheriff, hurry up please.’ Disabled man battles intruder as cops wait down the street
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — He had just stepped from the shower and was settling in for the night when he caught a glimpse of a figure outside his window.Seventy-year-old Bill Norkunas, a childhood polio survivor, headed over to the light and flicked it on hoping to scare away whoever was there. Instead, the light was a beacon drawing a young man to his front door, a door made of glass.And then for the next 15 minutes, Norkunas stood there, barefoot and unclothed, with his crutches, on one side of the glass pane trying to steady a gun in his trembling hand while the stranger stood on the other sid... (more…)