Right-wing trolls launch ‘scam’ PAC to cash in on election lies

The organization, called Stop the Steal PAC, shows signs of being what campaign finance watchdogs know as a “scam PAC” — a for-profit fundraising vehicle that professes to support a cause but in reality ends up pocketing most of the money for its members, or shuffles it off to contracted firms.

Stop the Steal PAC’s treasurer, Patrick Krason, and his wife Crystal are affiliated with a number of these small-time PACs. For instance, Krason also launched the Draft Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas PAC, but lives in West Virginia, had never visited Arkansas and had no connection to the former White House press secretary or her family.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders’ father, warned prospective donors away from Krason in 2019.

“[Neither] Sarah nor anyone connected to her has ANYTHING to do with it,” Huckabee told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “The person who launched it is unknown to everyone in Sarah’s family, her political orbit, or her circle of friends.”

Earlier this year a conservative watchdog group filed an FEC complaint against a Krason-led “social welfare” charity called the Stronger America Fund, alleging that he had unlawfully coordinated with a congressional campaign he was working on at the time.

Several of Krason’s other PACs say they aim to legalize marijuana, and others — such as Make Virginia Great Again and MAGA Coalition — draw on familiar-sounding Trump-world phraseology. He also appears to have chiefly paid his own firms through campaigns, FEC filings show.

While Stop the Steal’s FEC filing lists an address in Washington, D.C., it’s only a drop box — Krason’s actual office is in Charleston, West Virginia. The group’s phone number is different from the one listed on Krason’s own website, and directs calls to a Google subscriber mailbox after one ring.

Krason told Salon in a phone interview that while he had handled federal compliance for Stop the Steal, it was not his PAC, but would not disclose the client.

In addition to Krason, the PAC’s registration with the FEC lists a man named Daniel Bostic as a designated agent.

Bostic’s 54,000-follower verified Twitter profile says he is a former model and congressional staffer, a reference to his “full-time” work in the Washington office of then-Rep. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as a homeschooled South Carolina 17-year-old. (Scott is now a U.S. senator.) The 20-something activist also claims a producer credit on a recent documentary about the widely-mocked efforts of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to discredit the Russia investigation. Bostic is an active member of the Stop the Steal movement, which he heavily promotes on social media.

But Bostic is just one of a number of MAGA-world second-stringers who appear to see Stop the Steal as a way to ride the fantasy of a stolen election into a future of relevance, influence and income after Trump departs the White House.