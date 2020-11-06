Russian activist jailed for 15 days over crucifixion stunt
A Russian court on Friday jailed a political activist for 15 days for re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow.
On Thursday night fellow activists attached a half-naked Pavel Krisevich to a cross and put him on a stool in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), successor to the Soviet-era KGB.
They lit a fire on the pavement in front of him and threw in the blaze what they said were criminal case materials in a performance symbolising pressure on political activists, according to a video of the performance uploaded online.
“The number of political prisoners is growing every year in Russia,” the activist’s lawyer, Sergei Telnov, told AFP, explaining the performance.
Krisevich was detained Thursday evening and spent the night in detention.
On Friday, Moscow’s Tverskoi district court jailed him for 15 days for resisting police, a court spokeswoman, Olga Bondareva, told AFP.
Telnov, the activist’s lawyer, denied that he had resisted police.
The FSB building, which takes up an entire block, was used by the Soviet-era secret police for interrogations, detaining opponents and extra-judicial killings.
In 2015, controversial performance artist Pyotr Pavlensky set fire to the wooden doors of the FSB building.
Pavlensky had faced three years in jail on charges of damaging a cultural site but was released in June 2016 with a hefty fine.
Russian artists who carry out political stunts usually face up to 15 days in police cells for petty hooliganism. Depending on how their actions are interpreted they can face much stiffer sentences.
In 2012, two members of Pussy Riot were sentenced to two years in a penal colony for hooliganism after their performance in a cathedral protesting against the close ties between the Russian Orthodox church and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Historian: Conservatism needs a hard pruning of Trumpism
The first cut is always the hardest. In May, my wife convinced me to “hard prune” our grape vines. Stretching across a backyard pergola, our dense concord grape vines provided respite on muggy summer evenings. From afar, the sumptuous greenery provided a green oasis of cool comfort. On closer inspection, the frowzy, unkempt creeping plant was riddled with weak shoots, diseased leaves, and deadwood. Despite its sickness, the vine had so encased the entire area it had effectively choked-out any would be competitors. The recommended remedy for the overrun, unhealthy vine called for a hard, heavy prune down to its root. Worried that such extreme measures would kill the vine, I resisted. Hours of spousal cajoling finally convinced me to shear, snip, and slice it to seeming annihilation. Standing ankle deep in grape vine carcass, I hoped the hard prune would catalyze rejuvenation and renewal. Summer sun and time would give me that answer. In the meantime, I discovered a metaphor.
2020 Election
Will Mitch McConnell back Trump’s delusional last-ditch battle? So far the signs are ominous
This has been a tumultuous week, to say the least. But if there was one silver lining — even before Joe Biden's apparent or imminent victory — it was the blessed 36 hours in which we didn't have to hear Donald Trump's voice. After his obnoxious declaration of victory at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, he stuck to primal tweeting until Thursday evening when he emerged to make the worst speech of his career. He disconsolately rattled off a fantasy laundry list of voting irregularities and declared, "If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." Reading haltingly from a script, he rambled about media conspiracies and lied about vote-rigging, saying, "Ultimately, I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule" which he has always believed was his failsafe. It set a new standard for awful, which is really saying something.
2020 Election
Joe Biden to address the nation Friday evening
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced he will address the nation Friday evening. Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, are on the edge of being declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.
President Donald Trump has virtually no hope of pulling out a win, and experts are predicting when all the ballots have been counted Biden will walk into the White House with a massive 306-232 Electoral College vote win.
It's unknown if Pennsylvania or any of the other states will be called for Biden before he speaks tonight. If so, it will be his first time addressing the American people as President-elect Joe Biden.