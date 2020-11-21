Killings of young victims, many unsolved, form chilling pattern in Atlanta metro area
ATLANTA — A child is cut down in a drive-by shooting. A teenager on his bicycle is hit by a car and killed, but the driver leaves the scene. An 8-year-old girl in a car with her family is shot dead when armed protesters open fire on their vehicle.These are just a few stories from recent months across metro Atlanta that illustrate an unnerving pattern: fatal incidents involving young victims with no one to hold accountable.In the past week, two young victims have died in hit-and-run collisions.On Saturday morning, Decatur 16-year-old John William Poe was killed in a hit-and-run as he rode his b…
Time travel to the rock ‘n’ roll election of 1976
The eyes of the nation are fixed on Georgia, with two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. In a timely twist, the man who helped reshape the South’s political landscape is the subject of a new feel-good documentary just right for lockdown family viewing.“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” is a relevant history lesson during our current, painful presidential transition. Carter, 96, remains a powerful spokesman for the value of political decency. His Carter Center, which promotes human rights globally and typically monitors elections abroad, this past week observed the hand recount of the 2020 pres... (more…)
Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy grows
Ivanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election, according to a new report.These advisers may publicly act as though they believe Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani can pull some kind of courtroom miracle to prove widely debunked claims of election fraud, Axios reported.“But talk to them privately, and many say Rudy Giuliani and his team are on a dead-end path,” Axios writers Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene said.“Even Jared and Ivanka think this is going nowher... (more…)
One prosecutor tried to put Jeffrey Epstein away for decades — but powerful men maneuvered to stop her
MIAMI — When Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in state court in June 2008 to two sex solicitation charges, which came with an 18-month sentence but avoided tougher federal sex crimes charges as part of a deal with the feds, colleagues of the federal prosecutor who had led the investigation flooded her with congratulations.But Ann Marie Villafaña was in no mood to celebrate.“After all the hell they put me through, I don’t feel like celebrating 18 months,” Villafaña wrote to one colleague about Epstein’s sentence, which became a #MeToo symbol of how rich and powerful sex offenders can evade justic... (more…)