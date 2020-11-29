Santa Clara County moves to shut down all 49ers activities for three-week minimum
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers might not be able to practice at their Santa Clara facility or host games at Levi’s Stadium in the coming weeks.That announcement was made Saturday by James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, in a news briefing as the county’s public health department announced new COVID-19 protocols amid the growing number of new cases in the area and decreased availability of hospital beds.Per the county’s new health guidelines, contact sports will be prohibited in the county for a minimum of the next three weeks. That means the 49ers, Stanford football team, San Jose S…
Colorado governor and husband test positive for COVID — and all Broncos QBs are benched amid outbreak
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Colorado hard on Saturday.
"Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his husband, Marlon Reis, have tested positive for COVID-19," The Colorado Sun reported Saturday. "The governor’s office says both are asymptomatic and isolating in their home."
The governor and first gentleman aren't the only people testing positive.
This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home. pic.twitter.com/Ttzxi72ThC
San Francisco imposes curfew after spike in coronavirus cases
A surge in coronavirus cases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced.
The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10 pm and 5 am until December 21, Mayor London Breed said Saturday.
San Mateo county outside San Francisco will also be subject to the same rules after the state of California classified both under its most restrictive tier of locations based on the spread of the virus.
In addition to the curfew, certain indoor businesses will be required to either close or reduce capacity beginning on Sunday at noon, Breed said.