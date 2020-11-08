Scranton celebrates an ‘uplifting story’ as its own Joe Biden wins White House
SCRANTON, Pa. — As Joe Biden, son of Scranton, became president-elect, residents of Washington Avenue gathered for selfies and honked horns in celebration outside of the modest gray Colonial down the block where it all started for him.The tree-lined street in the Greenfield neighborhood, where Biden was born and lived until age 9, is a quintessential middle-class neighborhood that provided a central theme for his presidential battle.Scranton vs. Park Avenue, Biden called the race. And here, in the state’s sixth-largest city, which voted overwhelmingly for him, Scranton is claiming victory, too…
2020 Election
Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff to be first ‘second gentleman’
When Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman and first Black US vice president, her husband Doug Emhoff will break his own new ground: as the original "second husband."
Harris and Emhoff, who married in 2014 -- she for the first time, he for the second -- will also be the first mixed-race couple to occupy their positions. He is white while she is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Both are 56.
The contours of Emhoff's new role as the nation's "second husband" -- some prefer "second gentleman" -- have yet to be determined; he has been vague about his plans so far.
How Georgia became an election battleground in 2020 — and 2021
ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams has a favorite line about the state she’s worked to flip for the last decade: Georgia, she tells crowds, is a “blue state — we’re just a little confused.” This election has only deepened that identity crisis.No state is home to a tighter presidential contest than Georgia, where a tiny fraction of the vote divided President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden after an intense late push that brought both candidates to the state in the final week of the campaign.No longer can Republicans scoff at Georgia’s newly-minted battleground status, not after Democrats flippe... (more…)
‘Bring us together’: Jon Ossoff’s first Georgia senate runoff ad previews his strategy
ATLANTA — Democrat Jon Ossoff served notice that his runoff campaign against U.S. Sen. David Perdue would focus on health care, the economy and infrastructure in a debut ad released Saturday.With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Ossoff’s 30-second ad highlights the same message he promoted during his general election campaign against Perdue, a first-term Republican and former Fortune 500 chief executive.Speaking directly to the camera, Ossoff doesn’t mention Perdue and it doesn’t overtly criticize Republicans. But it echoes his main line of attack against the incumbent, who he’s relentl... (more…)