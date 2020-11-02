Several injured in central Vienna shooting, Austrian police say
Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire, police said on Twitter on Monday, with local media reporting that a synagogue had been attacked.
“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter.
Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing near a synagogue in the city centre following the gunfire.
ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time.
Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport – don't share any Videos or Fotos!
— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020
One attacker was “dead” and another “on the run”, while one police officer had been seriously injured, Austria’s interior ministry said according to news agency APA.
Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the attack was on the street that houses the city’s main synagogue. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)
Former RNC comms director reveals he voted for Biden: ‘Proud to vote country over party’
In a tweet this Monday, the RNC's former communications director from 2017 to 2019 under Ronna McDaniel announced that he's casting his vote for Joe Biden in 2020.
"Proud to vote country over party," Ryan Mahony wrote. "Proud to vote for @JoeBiden."
Proud to vote country over party
2020 Election
Jewish cemetery desecrated in battleground state — ‘Trump’ spray-painted on tombstones: report
Gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI have been defaced with "Trump," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan reported Monday.
"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI," the nonprofit organization tweeted. "We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism."
‘Armed individuals’ turned people away from Oregon ballot box: legal watchdog
Authorities are looking into reports of voter intimidation in Springfield, Oregon, after a letter from the legal director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection was sent to multiple media outlets alleging that armed groups turned voters away from a ballot drop box, The Oregonian reports.
“Reports to the Election Protection helpline indicate that voters attempting to deposit their ballots in a drop box at the Lively Park Swim Center were confronted and questioned by groups of armed individuals in military attire blocking their way,” Mary B. McCord wrote. “Some voters turned away without depositing their ballots.”