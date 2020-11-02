Several injured in central Vienna shooting, Austrian police say

Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire, police said on Twitter on Monday, with local media reporting that a synagogue had been attacked.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing near a synagogue in the city centre following the gunfire.

ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time.

One attacker was “dead” and another “on the run”, while one police officer had been seriously injured, Austria’s interior ministry said according to news agency APA.

Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the attack was on the street that houses the city’s main synagogue. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.

