‘She never sent us any evidence’: Tucker Carlson swats down Trump lawyer’s voter fraud conspiracy theories

On Fox News Thursday night, Tucker Carlson — usually a staunch defender of President Donald Trump — scorned the performance of Sidney Powell, an attorney for the president’s campaign who alleged widespread voter fraud and conspiracy theories during a press conference earlier in the day.

“What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” said Carlson. “Millions of votes stolen in a day. Democracy destroyed. The end of our centuries-old system of self-government, not a small thing … we took Sidney Powell seriously, we have no intention of fighting her, we’ve always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them?”

“So we invited Sidney Powell on this show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the entire week, actually, and listened quietly the whole time,” said Carlson. “But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence either, nor did she provide any today at the press conference … she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another.”

Watch the full segment below: