‘She never sent us any evidence’: Tucker Carlson swats down Trump lawyer’s voter fraud conspiracy theories
On Fox News Thursday night, Tucker Carlson — usually a staunch defender of President Donald Trump — scorned the performance of Sidney Powell, an attorney for the president’s campaign who alleged widespread voter fraud and conspiracy theories during a press conference earlier in the day.
“What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” said Carlson. “Millions of votes stolen in a day. Democracy destroyed. The end of our centuries-old system of self-government, not a small thing … we took Sidney Powell seriously, we have no intention of fighting her, we’ve always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them?”
“So we invited Sidney Powell on this show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the entire week, actually, and listened quietly the whole time,” said Carlson. “But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence either, nor did she provide any today at the press conference … she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another.”
Watch the full segment below:
Tucker Carlson calls out Sidney Powell, saying he asked her for evidence to support her election fraud claims, but "she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page."
"When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her." pic.twitter.com/IOlOdhp6MJ
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.
"Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump," the newspaper reported, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."
Breaking Banner
New York investigating Trump’s tax write-offs on fees paid to Ivanka as a crime: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that officials in New York State have opened a civil and a criminal fraud investigation into tax write-offs outgoing President Donald Trump took on various consulting fees he paid out, including some to his daughter Ivanka.
"The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently. But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees," reported Danny Hakim, Mike McIntire, William K. Rashbaum and Ben Protess. "The subpoenas were the latest steps in the two investigations of the Trump Organization, and underscore the legal challenges awaiting the president when he leaves office in January. There is no indication that his daughter is a focus of either inquiry, which the Trump Organization has derided as politically motivated."
2020 Election
FBI agents interviewing witnesses as investigation into Rudy Giuliani continues: CNN
While Rudy Giuliani is spending his time pushing conspiracy theories that President-elect Joe Biden did not actually defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by CNN.
"In recent weeks, FBI agents in New York contacted witnesses and asked new questions about Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine and possible connections to Russian intelligence, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI investigators, who have spoken to at least one witness previously months ago, came back to ask new questions recently about possible origins of emails and documents related to Hunter Biden that appear similar to those that the New York Post reported that Giuliani and others helped provide," CNN correspondents Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen reported Thursday.