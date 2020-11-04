‘So bad!’ Trump sends out manic rage tweets as he watches Wisconsin and Michigan slip away

President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon sent out angry tweets as he watched his chances of winning Wisconsin and Michigan slip away from him.

As the president saw more votes being added to Democratic rival Joe Biden’s lead throughout the day, he insinuated that there was something sinister about counting up the ballots.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” the president wrote. “So bad for our Country!”

Trump then added that “they are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

In reality, the president’s early advantages in these battleground states was always expected to shrink because most of the counties with outstanding ballots were Democratic-heavy urban areas.

