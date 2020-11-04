‘So bad!’ Trump sends out manic rage tweets as he watches Wisconsin and Michigan slip away
President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon sent out angry tweets as he watched his chances of winning Wisconsin and Michigan slip away from him.
As the president saw more votes being added to Democratic rival Joe Biden’s lead throughout the day, he insinuated that there was something sinister about counting up the ballots.
“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” the president wrote. “So bad for our Country!”
Trump then added that “they are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”
In reality, the president’s early advantages in these battleground states was always expected to shrink because most of the counties with outstanding ballots were Democratic-heavy urban areas.
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Trump will make the transfer of power ‘as destructive to the country as possible’ if Biden reaches 270 first: report
Americans didn't obtain the Blue Wave they hoped for Tuesday night with Democratic candidate Joe Biden leaps and bounds away from incumbent president Donald J. Trump and the tight race has enabled the incumbent president to declare victory over a contest that is far from over. Now, as the election results slowly creep in, a peaceful transfer of power seems far from within reach, according to David Nakamura and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.
The nation woke Wednesday morning with red states - Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, and Arizona -- turning a light shade of blue. Only hours earlier, "Trump unleashed an extraordinary assault on the integrity of the U.S. election system early Wednesday during an outburst in front about 150 cheering supporters at the White House. At about 2:20 a.m., the president appeared in the ornate East Room to stake a premature claim to victory, even though millions of ballots had yet to be counted," The Washington Post reported.
2020 Election
‘He wanted this civil war’: Voters warned Trumpism will remain a ‘killer virus’ regardless of who wins
America will remain stricken with the aftermath of President Donald Trump even if Joe Biden prevails in the 2020 presidential campaign, Mother Jones DC bureau chief David Corn reported Wednesday.
"In his last super-spreading rallies of the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump denounced Lady GaGa, derided Jon Bon Jovi, and decried LeBron James. At one outing, he beamed when the crowd chanted, “Fire Fauci!” He told the crowd he just might do that after the election. At another event, he voiced his support for Texas Trump supporters who had threatened a Biden campaign bus. Anger. Violence. Hatred. Ignorance. It was an appropriate synthesis of the core message of the 45th president of the United States," Corn wrote. "In this final stretch, the health and safety of Americans and the well-being of the entire country did not concern him. Instead, the former reality-TV celebrity was focused on the political cultural war he has been inflaming and relying on for over five years, for that was what Trump has always been about: fear and loathing."
2020 Election
Joe Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes: CNN
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to pick up 3 Electoral College votes from the state of Maine, according to CNN.
One Electoral College vote is still up for grabs in the state.
"Maine is one of two states that apportions electoral votes by congressional district. Each of its two congressional districts is worth one electoral vote. The winner of Maine’s statewide vote is entitled to two electoral votes," local news outlet WMTW explained.