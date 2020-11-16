Quantcast
‘So did 246,000 American deaths’: Trump destroyed for bragging two COVID vaccines ‘took place on my watch’

Published

11 mins ago

on

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

After a morning filled with tweets falsely insisting “I won the Election!” which was “Rigged!” President Donald Trump Monday is now trying to take credit for both the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and Moderna’s, which was just announced this morning.

It’s not going well for him.

“Another Vaccine just announced,” Trump tweeted. “This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great ‘historians’, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!”

Trump had nothing to do with the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine was developed in partnership with the White House’s Operation Warp Speed.

But as many reminded the President, his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic also happened on his watch. More than 11 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 250,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by the deadly virus.

