SpaceX-NASA launch postponed to Sunday due to weather
NASA on Friday said the planned launch of a crewed SpaceX vessel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday had to be postponed by a day due to inclement weather.
“Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, @NASA and @SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the @Space_Station at 7:27 p.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 15 (0027 GMT Monday),” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted.
“Recovery operations” refers to the ships that have to be moved into place in case the mission is aborted after launch and the crew is forced to splash down in the ocean.
Sunday’s launch begins the first of what the US hopes will become routine missions for SpaceX following a successful test flight in late spring.
That demonstration flight in May was in turn the first time a crewed mission took off from US soil since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011, leaving NASA reliant on Russian rockets for rides to the ISS.
The crew members — three Americans and one Japanese — will fly aboard a Crew Dragon, a capsule spacecraft that earlier this week became the first to be certified by NASA since the Space Shuttle nearly 40 years ago.
“The history being made this time is we’re launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station,” Bridenstine told reporters at a press conference earlier.
The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock at the space station at about 11:00 pm Monday, November 16.
SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, has leapfrogged its much older rival Boeing, whose program has foundered after a failed test of its uncrewed Starliner.
But SpaceX’s success won’t mean the US will immediately stop purchasing seats from the Russian space agency, said Bridenstine.
“We want to have an exchange of seats where American astronauts can fly on Russian Soyuz rockets and Russian cosmonauts can fly on commercial crew vehicles,” he said, explaining it was necessary in case either program was down for a period of time.
SpaceX has been operating space station re-supplying flights with the cargo version of the Dragon since 2012.
The next crewed mission is expected to blast off at the end of March 2021, carrying one European, one Japanese and two American crew members.
2020 Election
‘I’m glad he lost’: Ann Coulter tells crowd ‘a second term of Trump would have killed us’
According to a report from Breitbart, far-right conservative Ann Coulter told a college crowd that she was happy to see Donald Trump lose to former Vice Presiden Joe Biden, saying another four years of Trump would have been devastating for the country.
Coulter who had a highly-publicized falling out with the president, spoke at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday night and lashed out at the president saying she likes what he stands for -- but can't stand the man.
2020 Election
Trump’s election fraud claims are blowing up ‘in spectacular fashion’ as judges humiliate his witnesses: report
According to The Daily Beast, one of the key reasons why President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging the election are failing is because courts are finding his witnesses non-credible.
"White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has brandished stacks of papers detailing what she said were hundreds of affidavits from allegedly aggrieved voters or poll-watchers in TV appearances, and the MAGA faithful have seized on the allegations as proof that Trump secretly won the election," wrote Will Sommer. "But when those claims actually reach a judge, the allegations collapse in often spectacular fashion—putting one more roadblock in Trump’s attempts to wrestle the election away from President-elect Joe Biden."
Latest Headlines
Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi
Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, dating back more than 2,500 years ago, the largest such find this year.
The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt.
They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 12 meters (40 feet) in the sweeping Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.
Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly coloured hieroglyphic pictorials.