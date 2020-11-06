Star Wars toys discovered in bin bags net £400,000 for UK couple
A British couple have thanked their lucky stars after a garage full of bin bags left to them by a neighbor yielded a trove of Star Wars toys worth £400,000 ($525,000).
The couple, from Stourbridge in central England, were initially unsure what to make of the jumble of dolls and spacecraft their neighbor had spent decades collecting, The Times newspaper reported Thursday.
Their son called in an auctioneer, who found a treasure trove of Star Wars memorabilia including action figures still pristine in their sealed packaging.
“A lot of them were a bit damp because of how they’ve been stored but generally it’s the best Star Wars collection I’ve ever seen,” Chris Aston of Aston’s Auctioneers, told The Times.
“We had a huge amount of interest from all over the world and were always expecting the sale to do very well,” Aston said of the auction.
Going under the hammer was a Star Destroyer Commander, one of only two known examples still to be in its original packaging, which sold for £32,500 ($42,000) including fees, the Times said.
A Palitoy Jawa still in its packaging — and believed to be one of only 10 in existence — fetched £27,280 with fees.
A set of eight figures from “Return of the Jedi” that cost only £1.59 each when they were bought new in the 1980s, went for £1,400.
From Storm Trooper helmets to R2D2’s eye, memorabilia from one of the world’s biggest movie franchises can fetch eye-watering sums at auctions.
In 2015, a Luke Skywalker doll, which hit the market in 1978 as a children’s toy, sold for $25,000 at an auction organized by Sotheby’s and eBay.
Aston said the Stourbridge couple would be “thrilled” with the unexpected windfall.
“I don’t know if they have any specific plans but it must feel like they’ve won the lottery,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
Ancient skeleton find in Germany offers clues on prehistoric era
German researchers are piecing together the life of a prehistoric woman who died more than 5,000 years ago in the Neolithic period, after her skeleton was found during excavation works for wind turbines.
The "Lady of Bietikow," as she has been named, was found near a village of the same name in northeastern Germany's Uckermark region.
The skeleton had been buried in a settlement in a squatting position, one of the oldest known forms of burial, according to local media.
Investigations have shown that she was between 30 and 45 years old and died more than 5,000 years ago.
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern sworn in for second term
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term Friday, as final election results showed her landslide victory was even bigger than previously thought.
The charismatic leader and her ministers made their oaths of office in English and Maori during a ceremony at Wellington's Government House.
"I would say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand," Ardern said, gesturing to her gathered team, in which women and Maori are strongly represented.
"They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country."
This is what moved one lifelong evangelical Republican to support Joe Biden
While evangelical Christians this year still overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump, exit polls show that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shaved off a small but significant portion of them.
New York Times columnist Elizabeth Bruenig has interviewed one such evangelical voter who has been backing Republicans since the 1980s who this year decided it was time to break with the GOP and back Biden.
Longtime Christian activist Dave O’Bannon explains to Bruenig how he believes conservative evangelicals have transformed from Christians who happen to vote Republican into Republicans who happen to be Christians.