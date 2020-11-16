State asks judge to reconsider allowing audio and video coverage of officers’ trial in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors in the case against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd have asked the presiding judge to reconsider his order allowing their upcoming trial to be recorded and livestreamed.In a two page motion filed Monday, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank asked Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to revisit his Nov. 4 order allowing audio and video coverage of trial scheduled for March. The state objected to such coverage in July, but did not provide an explanation as to why.Citing immense global interest in the case, li…
Bob Woodward warns of Trump attacking Iran: ‘Presidents can start wars on their own’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday explained how Donald Trump could start a war with Iran before his term ends in January.
Woodward was interviewed by Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC on Monday, who noted a new report by The New York Times.
"President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former U.S. officials said on Monday," the newspaper reported.
Trump is condemning thousands more to death by holding his entire party hostage
Republicans are stuck in the ‘pivot delusion’ — and now there’s nobody to stand up to Trump: fascism expert
Republicans have become "lackeys" for Donald Trump, a fascism expert explained on Monday.
"Hey all, it's later than usual, but it's never too late to talk about collaborationism," NYU professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat said in a video posted on Monday evening.
"Authoritarians are nothing without their enablers," she explained. "And here we have the GOP, which played the classic role of the elites who bring the extremists into the system, thinking they can control him. I call this the 'pivot delusion' -- that if they give him power, he'll calm down."
"Over and over in history, such elites have struck 'authoritarian bargains' as they're known," she continued. "They are loyal to the leader and he supports their causes."