State officials reject pressure to declare US election winner early
State law enforcement officials warned Monday against pressure to declare the winner of the US election, amid reporting that President Donald Trump has mulled claiming victory before votes are counted.
“States do not certify the election on election night,” Michigan Attorney general Dana Nessel told reporters. “We’re not about to let anyone steal this election.”
“We have experience in handling close elections,” Josh Stein, the attorney general of North Carolina, said in a briefing organized by the non-partisan Voter Protection Project.
“We may know the winner Tuesday night … or we may not know the winner,” he said.
If Trump declares victory prematurely, he added, “it would be unfortunate, but it really would be irrelevant.”
The political news website Axios reported Sunday that Trump has told confidants he will declare victory right away late Tuesday if it looked like he was ahead in the voting.
But officials in many states, such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — all key states where the outcome is unpredictable — have said that counting the large numbers of mail-in votes could take at least another day and perhaps three days.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that because counting mailed ballots cannot begin in his state until Tuesday, it could easily take until Thursday for a result.
Trump called the Axios claim a “false report.”
But, he added, “I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait for a long period of time after the election,” and said the Republicans were going to “send in the lawyers” to challenge late results.
Republicans suspect that mailed ballots will largely favor his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and Trump has repeatedly claimed that late-arriving mailed votes not counted on Tuesday will be suspect and possibly fraudulent.
But the White House has not offered any evidence to support his claim.
Grant Woods, former attorney general of Arizona and an advisory board member of the Voter Protection Project, called perennial claims of significant voter fraud “a myth.”
“It’s become the Republican version of Bigfoot,” he said, a mythological creature many people have heard of but whose existence has never been proven.
“The voters will decide this, not the politicians. Nobody is going to steal this election,” he echoed.
With at least 94 million early votes cast by the eve of US election day, Americans are engaged in a highly contested election for the president, one third of the Senate, and all of the House of Representatives.
The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the US economy, society, and political landscape, as well as increased many risks around the conduct of a genuine and transparent election.
The economy has seen large fluctuations in quarterly growth rates, a fall in family income, and a rise in unemployment, while at the same time a buoyant stock market, despite a rocky ride in the week before the election, provides hope for recovery. The campaigns have spent more than US$1 billion to reach voters in battleground states. Analysis of the “poll of polls” shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden with more than a 8-point lead over Republican president, Donald Trump.
An estimated 1,000 Trump supporters gathered on school grounds in Jefferson County, Kentucky, for a heated event Sunday afternoon where they brandished guns illegally. No one was charged.
Unlawful possession of a firearm on school property is a felony in Kentucky, according to state statutes, and is applicable when an individual "knowingly deposits, possesses, or carries, whether openly or concealed, for purposes other than instructional or school-sanctioned ceremonial purposes." This equates to guns being allowed in cars on school property, but not brandished or removed from the vehicle while on school property.
November 3rd is upon us. At the risk of overstating the obvious, if you haven’t already done so, and in the name of all that’s good and fair, please exercise your right to vote. It’s more crucial than ever. Truly.
I come by this attitude honestly. Somewhere around here I have a photocopy of an old article from my hometown newspaper in upstate New York. A friend mailed it to me. It’s just a paragraph or two, announcing that in the summer of 1971, when the 26th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, I was the first to sign up at the county clerk’s office.