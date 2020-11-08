States expanded voting access for the pandemic — and those changes might stick
LANCASTER, Pa. — With one envelope slicer, three ballot scanners and around 175 people, it took election officials roughly 37 consecutive hours to process 91,000 mail-in ballots in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.“It’s taking a little longer to scan than we had hoped,” said Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the county’s Board of Elections, speaking over the click-click-click of the envelope slicer around noon Wednesday, “but we’re getting it done.”As many other states wrapped up counting record numbers of mail-in ballots, the tabulating in many counties in the Keystone State continued for days aft…
New York says good riddance to native son Donald Trump
Joyous New Yorkers poured into the streets Saturday after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win the White House, erupting in celebration as the business mogul and former star of The Apprentice was told: "You're fired."
Revelers cheered across a city that has sparred for years with the president who rose to prominence in the New York real estate world.
A reliable Democratic stronghold, the US financial capital's disdain for the Republican's conservative policies was no secret.
On an unseasonably balmy fall day Manhattan residents yelled and clapped, some waving flags and others banging pots from their balconies as car horns punctuated the applause.
Scranton celebrates an ‘uplifting story’ as its own Joe Biden wins White House
SCRANTON, Pa. — As Joe Biden, son of Scranton, became president-elect, residents of Washington Avenue gathered for selfies and honked horns in celebration outside of the modest gray Colonial down the block where it all started for him.The tree-lined street in the Greenfield neighborhood, where Biden was born and lived until age 9, is a quintessential middle-class neighborhood that provided a central theme for his presidential battle.Scranton vs. Park Avenue, Biden called the race. And here, in the state’s sixth-largest city, which voted overwhelmingly for him, Scranton is claiming victory, too... (more…)
Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff to be first ‘second gentleman’
When Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman and first Black US vice president, her husband Doug Emhoff will break his own new ground: as the original "second husband."
Harris and Emhoff, who married in 2014 -- she for the first time, he for the second -- will also be the first mixed-race couple to occupy their positions. He is white while she is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Both are 56.
The contours of Emhoff's new role as the nation's "second husband" -- some prefer "second gentleman" -- have yet to be determined; he has been vague about his plans so far.