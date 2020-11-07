Steve Bannon’s lawyer quits border wall case after gadfly’s incendiary tweet
NEW YORK — Steve Bannon is looking for a new lawyer a day after he called for the heads of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray to be placed on pikes at the White House.Bannon’s current attorney, Bill Burck, did not explain in a letter filed Friday in Manhattan Federal Court why the former White House chief strategist was in the market for a new lawyer. Burck was representing Bannon in the federal case charging him with defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” campaign.Burck works for the prominent law firm Quinn Emanuel.“Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel…
2020 Election
‘Stacey led the parade’: Many praise Abrams for Dems’ resurgence in Georgia
ATLANTA — The election results in Georgia are not final, but for the first time in nearly 30 years, a Democratic nominee for president edged ahead in the vote count when former Vice President Joe Biden moved past President Donald Trump in the state early Friday morning.Two Republican U.S. senators in the state have been forced into a runoff, and suburban seats on county commissions, school boards and the General Assembly are leaning toward the Democrats for the first time in a generation.Republicans still control all statewide offices and the lion’s share of county posts. But if there is a sin... (more…)
2020 Election
Libertarian presidential candidate may prove decisive in tipping the balance
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen is not destined to become the next president of the United States, but whoever does win might consider sending her a gift basket.Relatively speaking, Jorgensen, a little known Clemson University psychology lecturer, hasn’t won a lot of support in her run for the Oval Office.As of Friday afternoon, she had a total of about 1.7 million votes. Biden leads the popular vote nationwide with 73.8 million, with President Donald Trump trailing with 69.8 million votes.But the votes Jorgensen has garnered could be just enough to help out whoever does wind up winning. And right no... (more…)
2020 Election
Supreme Court denies immediate halt of Pennsylvania vote count
A US Supreme Court justice on Friday denied a request by Pennsylvania's Republicans to immediately halt the counting of ballots arriving after Election Day -- referring the challenge to the full court to consider on Saturday.
Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania in the meantime to continue keeping the late-arriving ballots separate, affirming a decision already made by the state's top elections official Kathy Boockvar, who told CNN they were unlikely affect the outcome in any case.
The last-ditch petition for an emergency injunction -- filed as Democrat Joe Biden solidified his lead and was poised to defeat President Donald Trump -- targeted thousands of ballots.