Study suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has altered Americans attitudes toward inequality and the poor
The coronavirus pandemic may have altered how many people in the United States view the poor, according to new research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology. The study indicates that people became more likely to blame external factors for poverty and less likely to blame personal failings after the outbreak of the virus.Based on their previous research, the authors of the new study had reason to believe that the pandemic might alter attitudes about the poor and inequality.“My co-authors and I recently published a paper in Nature Human Behavior in which we found that one r…
Testing poop to predict Miami’s COVID-19 trends? It’s been a messy process so far
MIAMI — In March, when it became clear that the U.S. was facing an unprecedented pandemic, Miami-Dade County began sampling its sewage as a potential tool for measuring the extent of COVID-19 infections. The hope was that testing the county’s poop for the coronavirus could serve as an early warning indicator of a dreaded second wave expected in the fall.Now, with cases rising all over the country and Florida experiencing a steady increase to levels not seen since August, what is the sewage saying?The short answer: Not much, at least not yet. The process got off to a slow, messy start but they’... (more…)
Thanksgiving 1918 took place during a deadly pandemic. What can it teach us for Thanksgiving this year?
The month before, the so-called Spanish flu was blamed for killing 11,000 in Philadelphia.The epidemic that ultimately would claim an estimated 675,000 American lives — probably a tremendous underestimate since it didn’t include countless deaths involving preexisting conditions — was on fire in the fall of 1918.Yet on Nov. 28, 1918, the nation celebrated Thanksgiving. Exuberantly.“Best Thanksgiving in History of City,” proclaimed a headline in the New York Sun. Philadelphia, despite a daylong chilly drizzle, was the venue for parades, sporting events, and “flag raisings,” The Inquirer reported... (more…)
US soars past 12 million coronavirus cases
More than 12 million people in the U.S. have now been infected with coronavirus.The virus has spread rapidly in recent weeks, as the country hit 10 million cases Nov. 9 and the 11 million mark Nov. 15.More than 255,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.The U.S. has recorded more cases and deaths than any other country. India, home to an estimated 1.3 billion people, has tallied 9 million cases and 130,000 deaths. Brazil has reported 6 million cases and 168,000 deaths.A record 665,000 new cases were reported worldwide Friday. The U.S. wa... (more…)