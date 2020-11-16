Quantcast
Supreme Court declines to order virus safety steps for vulnerable Texas inmates

Published

1 min ago

on

Clarence Thomas (Saul Loeb:AFP)

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to order Texas officials to beef up safety measures at a Southeast Texas prison where 20 inmates have died from COVID-19.Two at-risk inmates at the Wallace Pack Unit, which houses geriatric and medically vulnerable prisoners, asked the high court to reinstate a trial judge’s September order requiring safety steps that included disinfecting common areas, providing inmates with cleaning supplies, conducting weekly testing and enforcing social distancing and a face mask mandate.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the …

COVID-19

GM and the UAW meet with Biden and Harris on COVID-19 and economy

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

General Motors and the UAW met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday to talk about the economy and the rise of COVID-19 cases sweeping the nation.The UAW told the incoming administration that there is a need for an immediate economic package to help people hard hit by the pandemic.The Biden Administration Transmission Committee called the meeting last night, said UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg. The virtual meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with Biden and Harris together in Wilmington, Delaware, a GM spokesperson said.UAW President Rory Gamble charac... (more…)

COVID-19

Fauci: Moderna vaccine results ‘stunningly impressive’

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trial as "stunningly impressive," calling the findings an emphatic validation of experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.

"I must admit that I would have been satisfied with 70 or at the most 75 percent efficacy," he told AFP.

"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent effective vaccine is stunningly impressive. It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated would be this good."

2020 Election

Trump is condemning thousands more to death by holding his entire party hostage

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Last summer, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota welcomed bikers from across the country to the annual rally in the town of Sturgis. Hundreds of thousands showed up and they partied like there was no tomorrow. Noem, a rising Republican star, didn't cancel the state fair and refused to issue much guidance on how to avoid spreading COVID-19. As the state's caseload rose quickly throughout the fall, Noem spent $5 million of federal COVID relief money creating ads to encourage tourism.
