Supreme Court to hear attack on Obamacare as COVID-19 pandemic widens
President Donald Trump’s lame-duck administration makes a last try in the US Supreme Court Tuesday to demolish the “Obamacare” health program, which could cancel the health insurance of millions in the middle of a pandemic.
The high court will hear arguments in the long-brewing case over the constitutionality of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, under which then-president Barack Obama’s government sought to extend health insurance to people who could not afford it.
Since taking office in 2017, Trump has tried to undermine the ACA, first eroding one key provision through legislation, and then seeking to cancel it altogether, backing a lawsuit by Texas and several other Republican-led states.
After federal district and appeals courts sided with Texas, the case was appealed earlier this year to the nine justices of the Supreme Court by California and states which support the ACA.
20 million could lose insurance
Trump’s adding three conservative justices to the court since 2017 could be enough to strike down ACA legislation.
But doing so could be pyrrhic.
More than 20 million Americans are insured under the law, including poor adults who became able to access the Medicare program normally open only to retired people over 65; young people 26 years old or less the ACA allowed to be covered by their parents’ insurance; and people whose preexisting medical conditions led to their being denied commercial health insurance.
And the legal challenge comes during the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen more than 10 million Americans infected with the virus.
As much as he has attacked the ACA, trying to cut related budgets and services, Trump has not yet offered alternatives that would cover those losing insurance if the law is struck down.
“Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court,” Trump claimed by tweet in September.
Focus on Barrett
Tuesday’s hearing comes a week after Trump was defeated at the polls for a second term by Democrat Joe Biden.
Biden was Obama’s vice president when the ACA was established, and has promised to improve it.
While the program has proven popular, it stands at risk on technical legal grounds, at a Supreme Court which has turned sharply to the right since Trump came to power.
In 2012 the court voted, 5-4, to uphold the law as constitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts, a moderate conservative, sided with the court’s four liberals to decide the case.
But since then Trump has named three new justices, all conservatives. That, even without Roberts’ vote, gives them five votes out of nine.
All eyes will be on the newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, whose appointment Trump rushed through in October, saying he wanted her in position to help decide any election cases as well as the ACA case.
When still a law professor, she criticized Roberts’ reasoning in the 2012 decision to uphold the ACA.
She was pressed intensely by Democrats during her Senate confirmation hearings last month on her view of the program and Trump’s expectations of her.
“I’m not hostile to the ACA,” she said. “I made no promises to anyone. I don’t have any agenda.”
Whatever the court decides, it won’t likely be known until next year, possibly after Trump leaves office and Biden is president on January 20.
Latest Headlines
McDonald’s launching meatless ‘McPlant’ burger
Fast food giant McDonald's on Monday announced it was launching a new plant-based burger named the "McPlant" to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.
The group had already tested out a plant-based burger in cooperation with the company Beyond Meat, which specializes in vegan meat substitutes.
The new line will be produced exclusively for McDonald's, and will be introduced in selected markets next year.
The restaurant chain has not yet said if it will renew its collaboration with Beyond Meat, only saying it will reach out to third-party suppliers as with all its other products.
Latest Headlines
What to expect as Texas heads to the US Supreme Court in bid to overturn the Affordable Care Act
Texas, leading a coalition of Republican states, heads to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday morning to argue that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and should be struck down in its entirety.
On Texas’ side: the Trump administration. On the other side: a coalition of Democratic states led by California.
What’s at stake?Health insurance and popular benefits for millions of Americans, including some 1 million in Texas who have subsidized health insurance plans under the law. The sprawling health law touches nearly every facet of the American health care system — from popular protections for individuals with preexisting conditions to no-cost benefits for certain health services to allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance through age 26. Experts say it’s almost impossible to imagine the chaos that would come from ending the law without a replacement, particularly during the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Texas already has the nation’s highest uninsured rate.
Breaking Banner
The ‘psychological annihilation’ Trump feels after losing is typical of authoritarian leaders: Fascism expert
Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Ruth Ben-Ghiat says that the "authoritarian playbook has no chapter on failure," and that fact manifests itself perfectly in President Trump.
"Nothing prepares the ruler to see his propaganda ignored and his charismatic hold weaken until his own people turn against him, she writes, adding that for rulers with authoritarian inclinations, "loss of power looms as a kind of psychological annihilation — even as it also often evokes practical concerns about the end of immunity from prosecution for them and their families."
According to Ben-Ghiat, having everything is never enough for rulers like Trump, and as their cocoon thickens, they inevitably come to believe his own propaganda -- a phenomenon that leads to "psychological annihilation" when they're removed from power.