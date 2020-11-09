Susan Collins shredded for feigning concern and calling for ‘patience’ as Trump refuses to accept election results

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was shredded for her signature fence-sitting and refusal to admonish President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election.

First, Collins called President-elect Joe Biden the “apparent” victor, before saying that Trump and others “have questions about the results in certain states.”

“There is a process in place to challenge those results and, consistent with that process, the President should be afforded the opportunity to do so,” Collins claimed. “I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year.”

Collins spent the last four years being attacked for always refusing to speak out strongly against the president’s behavior and, instead, expressing “concern.” The “concern” became the source of mockery of Collins, who was never brave enough to speak out against the president and supported his agenda overwhelmingly in the Senate.

You can see the responses to Collins below:

She didn't really congratulate him. In true Collins fashion, she's trying to have it both ways: I congratulate Biden. If he won. He probably won. He might not have, though. But great if he did. Too bad if he didn't though…

She's worse than useless. She's a disgrace. — Maggie Bongo (@BongoMaggie) November 9, 2020

I’m sure she’s very concerned. She’s still a coward so concerned is all she’ll ever admit to. — snowstorm sandy (@snowstormsandy) November 9, 2020

underrated tweet — CTR (@ClickThruRate) November 9, 2020

As usual you are correct Miss Maggie! Suzy Q just continues to clutch her pearls while giving the typical no answer answer! How the people of Maine could re-elect her is mind boggling! — Quilting_Cutie 🧙🏻‍♀️🇺🇸 Anti-Fascist (@mickieg14) November 9, 2020

Wow, she is SO concerned. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸KatGram- American Patriot🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Gram_Kat) November 9, 2020

I live in Maine and Democrats don't like her and Republicans don't like her. I don't believe these results at all. Look at the percentages for Biden, and then look at Gideon — eggbot (@eggbotme) November 9, 2020

Ahhhh there’s that trademark Collins “I’m very concerned, but I’ll go ahead and be super partisan anyway.” — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) November 9, 2020

Could there be any more dithering in one statement. Maybe be clear that the GSA needs to allow the process to move forward, HMMMM? — Debbie Preston (@Forksville) November 9, 2020

"Couldn't have said it better myself!" said the piece of soggy toast. — Greater Good Fanwoman (@laytenitecoffee) November 9, 2020

Apparent???

Still assuaging Trump? — Wheezy (@WheezyNC) November 9, 2020

You shouldn't have a job right now. It's not about certainty. It's about one man's selfishness and inability to be gracious or decent. — Sherri (@sherriLcruz) November 9, 2020

She's not smart enough to figure that out — Melissa (@GardenMel) November 9, 2020

Thanks for this completely pointless statement that plays to both sides and doesn’t add any value to the conservation. You and other senators need to step up and stop acting so spineless. — Chris (@chrisdigiusto) November 9, 2020

*I'm* disappointed! — cstmoore 'Wear a damn mask, Karen!' (@cstmoore) November 9, 2020

From a second rate so-called-senator — RWR (@Presidementia) November 9, 2020

spot on analogy. — EdwSiii (@ewsiii) November 9, 2020

The process is failing more than half of us who want to move on beyond this insanity. It's time. — CongratulationsPresidentElectBiden (@WomenInTheBurbs) November 9, 2020