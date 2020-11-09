Quantcast
Susan Collins shredded for feigning concern and calling for ‘patience’ as Trump refuses to accept election results

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Susan Collins photo by Keith Mellnick

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was shredded for her signature fence-sitting and refusal to admonish President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election.

First, Collins called President-elect Joe Biden the “apparent” victor, before saying that Trump and others “have questions about the results in certain states.”

“There is a process in place to challenge those results and, consistent with that process, the President should be afforded the opportunity to do so,” Collins claimed. “I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year.”

Collins spent the last four years being attacked for always refusing to speak out strongly against the president’s behavior and, instead, expressing “concern.” The “concern” became the source of mockery of Collins, who was never brave enough to speak out against the president and supported his agenda overwhelmingly in the Senate.

You can see the responses to Collins below:

2020 Election

Trump adviser David Bossie tests positive for COVID

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump's senior campaign adviser David Bossie tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported Monday.

Bossie has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battles challenging ballots in states the president lost to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, now President-elect Biden. "The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also," Jacobs tweeted.

Breaking Banner

IRS erases Roger Stone’s $1 million tax lien after Trump commutes prison sentence

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has withdrawn a lien on Roger Stone for over $1 million after President Donald Trump, a longtime friend, commuted his 3-year prison sentence.

Detroit News court reporter Robert Snell on Monday revealed documents which showed the IRS had erased a lien that was placed on Stone after he failed to pay $1,035,319.95 in income taxes dating back to 2007.

Scoop: President Trump's friend Roger Stone catches another break. Three months after the president commuted Stone's prison sentence, the IRS erased a $1,000,000+ lien for unpaid federal income taxes https://t.co/b7Sr2PJLZi#foundthiswhilelookingforsomethingelse

2020 Election

Fox News host caught in hot mic moment reacting to claim Biden isn’t the president

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's reportedly still furious with Fox News for calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3. He's not going to be happy with another Fox News host aghast by a Trump supporter's claim that the election isn't official yet.

"Whoever is decided to be the president, remember just because CNN says -- or even Fox News says somebody's president doesn't make 'em president," said the Trump advocate and lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

