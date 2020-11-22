Testing poop to predict Miami’s COVID-19 trends? It’s been a messy process so far
MIAMI — In March, when it became clear that the U.S. was facing an unprecedented pandemic, Miami-Dade County began sampling its sewage as a potential tool for measuring the extent of COVID-19 infections. The hope was that testing the county’s poop for the coronavirus could serve as an early warning indicator of a dreaded second wave expected in the fall.Now, with cases rising all over the country and Florida experiencing a steady increase to levels not seen since August, what is the sewage saying?The short answer: Not much, at least not yet. The process got off to a slow, messy start but they’…
Thanksgiving 1918 took place during a deadly pandemic. What can it teach us for Thanksgiving this year?
The month before, the so-called Spanish flu was blamed for killing 11,000 in Philadelphia.The epidemic that ultimately would claim an estimated 675,000 American lives — probably a tremendous underestimate since it didn’t include countless deaths involving preexisting conditions — was on fire in the fall of 1918.Yet on Nov. 28, 1918, the nation celebrated Thanksgiving. Exuberantly.“Best Thanksgiving in History of City,” proclaimed a headline in the New York Sun. Philadelphia, despite a daylong chilly drizzle, was the venue for parades, sporting events, and “flag raisings,” The Inquirer reported... (more…)
US soars past 12 million coronavirus cases
More than 12 million people in the U.S. have now been infected with coronavirus.The virus has spread rapidly in recent weeks, as the country hit 10 million cases Nov. 9 and the 11 million mark Nov. 15.More than 255,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.The U.S. has recorded more cases and deaths than any other country. India, home to an estimated 1.3 billion people, has tallied 9 million cases and 130,000 deaths. Brazil has reported 6 million cases and 168,000 deaths.A record 665,000 new cases were reported worldwide Friday. The U.S. wa... (more…)
Gov. Parson considering deploying National Guard to help Missouri’s hospitals
ST. LOUIS — State and local officials, scrambling to prepare for an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 patients, are in talks to stem the tide, including options such as building a field hospital, canceling all but the most urgent medical procedures and deploying the Missouri National Guard to relieve health care staffing shortages.Hospital leaders are even discussing how to choose which patients to serve first when resources are limited.They hope it never reaches that point, the chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, said on Friday. But task force projections sho... (more…)