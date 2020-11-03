Texas police department faces backlash after spelling out ‘VOTE’ with handcuffs and bullets

A Texas police department was criticized on Tuesday after it spelled out the word “vote” using handcuffs, ammunition and other gear.

In an election day tweet, the Southlake Department of Public Safety encouraged voters to “be kind, be courteous, and be a good human.”

The tweet included a photograph of the word “vote” spelled using various law enforcement gear. The image included handcuffs, two magazines of ammunition, a Taser, pepper spray and a mock pistol.

While you’re at the polls and in the lines, be kind, be courteous, and be a good human. #vote pic.twitter.com/doTLjo4bJm — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 3, 2020

The tweet was met with scorn and confusion.

“Umm, not sure what to think about this photo. Handcuffs, amunition [sic], taser, pepper spray…but it says Vote. I think I would have preferred to see the word Vote made out of M&M’s instead…less intimidating,” Ydalmi Rodriguez wrote.

“They know exactly the message they’re sending both to those who hate it and those who love it,” another Twitter user argued. “They don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt.”

Read some of the responses below.

Umm, not sure what to think about this photo. Handcuffs, amunition, taser, pepper spray…but it says Vote. I think I would have preferred to see the word Vote made out of M&M’s instead…less intimidating pic.twitter.com/bWwmC02u1R — Ydalmi Rodriguez (@WanderSeeWonder) November 3, 2020

They read the room. They know exactly the message they're sending both to those who hate it and those who love it. They don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Police sirens are dog whistles. — tru (@OCLotus) November 3, 2020

You guys are usually great with your community relations. This is…inappropriate. — LAE 🇺🇸 (@texas10105) November 3, 2020

This is gross and completely tone-deaf to the current social climate. — Shelly (@wolfnchiclothng) November 3, 2020

wow delete this — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) November 3, 2020

Handcuffs, ammunition and weapons = democracy?! WTF? — Nathanael O'Reilly (@nathanael_o) November 3, 2020

Nothing compels kindness quite like weapons. #VoterSuppression — Kandice Kapinos (@drkapinos) November 3, 2020