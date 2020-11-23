The CDC upgrades cruise ship COVID-19 infection risk to highest level possible
MIAMI — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded the cruise ship travel risk to a level 4, the federal agency’s highest risk level possible for contracting COVID-19.Amid reports of widespread outbreaks in cruises earlier this year, CDC recommends for travelers to avoid cruise ships, including river cruises, around the world, given the “very high” risk of becoming infected or spreading the novel coronavirus.If passengers decide to go on cruises, they should get tested three to five days after the trip. Even if they test negative after a trip, cruise ship travelers should sta…
US hopes to start virus vaccines in December as pandemic surges
The United States hopes to begin coronavirus vaccinations in early December, a top government health official said Sunday, the latest positive news to emerge even as cases surge across the worst-hit nation and elsewhere around the globe.
The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial shift in the battle against a virus that has claimed more than 1.4 million lives worldwide, including 255,000 just in the US, since emerging from China late last year.
Encouraging results from vaccine trials have bolstered hopes for an end to the pandemic, as nations reimpose restrictions and lockdowns that slowed the spread earlier this year but turned lives and economies upside down across the globe.
Here’s why we can’t just add more ICU beds to handle the COVID-19 pandemic: science reporter
The Atlantic's science writer, Ed Yong, took to social media on Sunday night to respond to frequent comments on his pieces that a solution to cities and states reaching maximum capacity on ICU beds is simply to add more. Build a pop-up hospital. Add more rooms.
Sadly, adding a rolling bed to a hospital only means there's a physical bed. When a hospital is talking about space in their hospital or ICU, they're not talking about physical space. Even with triage tents in the city parks or athletic fields, it doesn't mean there are suddenly solutions to the hospital capacity problem.
Remember when Ted Cruz and Donald Trump said COVID-19 would magically disappear after the election?
President Donald Trump was lying about COVID-19 all the way back in the spring, claiming it was a flu and it would go away in April when it got warm. It got worse. But Trump repeated the claim again, this time blaming it on Democrats. He along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) alleged that after the election was over governors and mayors wouldn't talk about COVID-19 ever again.
Again, things got worse.
"That's all I hear about now. That's all I hear. Turn on television—'Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.' A plane goes down. 500 people dead, they don't talk about it," Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in North Carolina, on Oct. 24th. "Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.' By the way, on November 4, you won't hear about it anymore."