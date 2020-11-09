The Daily Show destroys Fox News with epic takedown of Trump’s refusal to concede
In an ode to presidential elections of yesteryear, The Daily Show created a video montage of Fox News footage where Republicans blamed Democrats for being sore losers. Except this time — they are doing literally everything mentioned in their very own videos.
“Democrats are being sore losers. They refuse to acknowledge they lost the election. So what do they do? They cry malfeasance, wrongdoing, criminality, fraud,” the video begins.
“Democrats, more so than Republicans, seem to have a problem conceding defeat,” the clip continues. “Either the election system broke down or some mystery votes are hiding somewhere.”
Watch the video below.
Meanwhile in 2018… pic.twitter.com/13QoRgPReM
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 10, 2020
Trump falsely claims he ‘won’ Georgia after GOP governor vows to count only ‘legal’ votes
On Monday, in response to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) saying that he would see to it that only "legally cast ballots" would be counted in Georgia, President Donald Trump tweeted — falsely — that this means he "won" the state.
His tweet tagged GOP Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump ally who unsuccessfully ran for Senate, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who previously served as governor of Georgia.
This is good news, it means I won! cc: @RepDougCollins @SecretarySonny https://t.co/zO4AlPF8O0
Trump’s latest conspiracy theory is that polling is ‘election interference’ and ‘tampering with an election’
President Donald Trump is lashing out at media organizations for conducting public policy polling during the 2016 election result.
On Monday evening, he lashed out at Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and other organization for polling the race, which he falsely insinuated was a violation of election rules.
"Fox News, Quinnipiac Poll, ABC/WaPo, NBC/WSJ were so inaccurate with their polls on me, that it really is tampering with an Election. They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress - that they should be called out for Election Interference," Trump argued.
Trump insists he did not lose the election — but his campaign is shedding staff: report
President Donald J. Trump and his allies have vowed to keep fighting for the presidency publicly, but an internal struggle within his re-election campaign has revealed a deep discord among staffers, Yahoo News reports.
“They just laid off people,” a former Trump campaign adviser said Monday.
“I’ve heard a lot of people have just one week left,” another source said, adding that the staffers in mind were getting their last paycheck this week.
“Every campaign has a sell by date, even successful ones,” a Republican source told Yahoo News. It’s common for presidential campaigns to relieve staffers of their duties after the election. “This is why campaign life is the best and also worst job ever."