The Daily Show destroys Fox News with epic takedown of Trump’s refusal to concede

In an ode to presidential elections of yesteryear, The Daily Show created a video montage of Fox News footage where Republicans blamed Democrats for being sore losers. Except this time — they are doing literally everything mentioned in their very own videos.

“Democrats are being sore losers. They refuse to acknowledge they lost the election. So what do they do? They cry malfeasance, wrongdoing, criminality, fraud,” the video begins.

“Democrats, more so than Republicans, seem to have a problem conceding defeat,” the clip continues. “Either the election system broke down or some mystery votes are hiding somewhere.”

Watch the video below.