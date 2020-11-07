The future of Murdoch’s Fox News hangs in the balance as Trump’s chances fade — and viewers revolt
As election results are updated, President Donald Trump nears a day of reckoning he still cannot fathom: the reality that there is a strong possibility he will lose the presidency. Now, Fox News mogul Rupert Murdoch may also be facing an uphill battle having to report factual information that may not align with the network’s conservative audience.
Since Trump’s election in 2016, Fox News has become a conservative haven for the Republican Party within a deeply polarized America. However, many viewers were not pleased when the network became the first to declare that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won Arizona.
In fact, a frustrated Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who also serves as a White House Senior Advisor, reportedly called Murdoch to express his disapproval of the network’s decision, according to NPR. He even asked Murdoch to retract the projection, but to no avail. The network appears to have stood behind its decision.
However, that occurrence may serve as a foreboding indication of viewers’ reaction when Fox News may have to report an election victory for Biden. Over the course of the week, many of Trump’s allies have appeared on Fox News echoing the president’s conspiracies of rife voter fraud without providing any substantial information to support their arguments. Due to mass misinformation and conflicting reports that undermine America’s democracy and election systems, the network’s journalists are also fighting an uphill battle.
Fox News’ journalists are, by and large, attempting to navigate a gentle landing for their audiences so that, should Biden defeat Trump, they will recognize the result. But the network’s stars are larding their shows with Trump advocates who make baseless but incendiary accusations to ensure that viewers never accept Biden as legitimate.
Despite the network’s efforts to carefully navigate through the difficult outcome that may lie ahead, others have stressed the importance of Fox helping its viewers to accept the election results instead of giving Trump allies a platform to spew harmful misinformation that could potentially lead to civil unrest.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper said, “The Murdochs and the people at Fox have an obligation to put their country above their profits.”
2020 Election
‘He’s OJ’: HBO’s Maher compares Trump to a ‘stalker’ who will return to ‘kill his family’
Piling on Donald Trump over his apparent loss of the presidency, HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher said that Donald Trump will never willingly leave the public eye and will haunt the country until his last days.
During a panel discussion with Malcolm Nance and Rosa Brooks, Maher compared the president to an obsessed stalker. and said the country will also have to deal with his rabid followers.
“I've been saying it for a long time, but I don't think he's going away," the HBO host told his guests. "I don't know what is going to happen. No matter what, we have a stalker. Whether he's the president of not the president, he is the ex-husband who kills his family on Christmas Eve.”
2020 Election
As states count votes, some of Texas’ most prominent Republican politicians are spreading misinformation about the election
As votes continue to be counted in the presidential race, President Donald Trump used both Twitter and the White House to sow doubts about the integrity of the electoral process.
Some of Texas’ most prominent Republican politicians, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, have joined the president in amplifying misinformation about the election across their platforms.
Much of the misinformation has been centered on the vote-counting process in states like Pennsylvania, a battleground territory in the race for the presidency. The count in Pennsylvania was expected to be slow because of the large number of mail-in ballots and because state law prevented poll workers from beginning to process them until Election Day.
2020 Election
Bill Maher gets his revenge on ‘whiny’ Donald Trump with a brutal parting goodbye
HBO host Bill Maher was in a giddy mood on Friday night, predicting Donald Trump is about to be ousted and saying they will probably have to drag him out of the White House bathroom.
Opening his show with a red, white and blue balloon drop, the "Real Time" host began by pointing out that he knew why his audience was cheering, saying, "Biden won the election. The networks are still too chickensh*t to call it, but plainly, he’s won this election.”
Continuing in that vein, he added, "Until all the ballots are counted, President Trump is telling everyone to stay calm, and classy, and respect the process. Of course he’s not. He’s throwing a tantrum like the two-ton whiny little bitch he is. He doesn’t like that for the first time he’s on the other end of an eviction notice.”