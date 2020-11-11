The GOP would rather undermine democracy altogether than admit they lost this election: conservative
On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, Trump-skeptic conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin outlined the damage the Republican Party is willing to do to the democratic system in order to serve their immediate goals in the wake of an election loss.
“Clearly, the plot to ‘steal’ an election exists only in Trump’s twisted mind,” wrote Rubin. “But what is going on is something equally sinister: Trump is receiving support from a range of Republican figures, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who says congratulations to Biden are premature; a flock of members of Congress from Georgia, who baselessly attack their state’s Republican secretary of state and inexplicably claim their own election victories valid while Biden’s is fraudulent; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declares the transition will be to a “second Trump administration”; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who perpetuates the fiction that the outcome is in dispute.”
“The aim is not to steal an election, but to sow doubt about the legitimacy of our democracy — just as the Russians intend,” Rubin continued. “These Republicans aim to keep their base in a constant state of anger and crazed denial. Right-wing media fan the flames; right-wing social media groups pour gasoline on the fire.”
“It is no consolation, indeed it is worse, that McConnell and the rest almost certainly know Trump’s claims are a joke and incapable of overturning an election,” wrote Rubin. “They apparently are willing to damage democracy and further divide the country so as to cast the lawful winner as an illegitimate president and avoid Trump’s wrath. Other democracies looking on will be horrified; dictators will find vindication in Republicans’ refusal to accept the results of the election.”
Rubin ended by imploring voters to turn out and deny Republicans a Senate majority in the Georgia runoff elections.
“End the reward system in which craziness, lying and authoritarian propaganda is the ticket to Republicans’ political success,” she wrote. “Remember the few who acted honestly and honorably; any future for their party rests with them.”
Trump attorney openly admits to judge under penalty of perjury that there’s no election fraud
An attorney for the Trump campaign admitted in court on Tuesday that a lawsuit against the local elections board is not alleging election fraud.
Trump campaign attorney Jonathan S. Goldstein made the statement while arguing that the Montgomery County Board of Elections must halt the counting of 592 mail-in ballots.
During the oral arguments, the judge asked Goldstein if the campaign is alleging fraud.
"Your Honor, accusing people of fraud is a pretty big step," Goldstein said. "And it is rare that I call somebody a liar, and I am not calling the Board or the DNC or anybody else involved in this a liar."
Trump’s refusal to transition is ‘life-threatening’ — according to these bipartisan ex-White House staffers
Writing for The Washington Post, former George W. Bush Chief of Staff Andy Card and former Bill Clinton Chief of Staff John Podesta warned that President Donald Trump's refusal to allow a presidential transition to move forward is potentially "life-threatening."
"The two of us have had the privilege of serving as chief of staff for a U.S. president. One of us served in President Bill Clinton’s White House while the other served under President George W. Bush. We happened to find ourselves on opposing ends of the historic Bush v. Gore dispute in Florida in 2000, one of only four times in U.S. history when the outcome of a presidential election was too close to call," they wrote. "While we disagreed about many issues then and have disagreed since, we do agree on one thing: The 2020 election is not like 2000 and should not be treated as such."
Trump campaign mocked after releasing affidavits from poll watchers alleging ‘election fraud’
Overnight the Trump campaign released 234 pages of what it says are affidavits from poll watchers who claim to have witnessed election fraud or other forms of alleged interference.
They were quickly panned online.
Here's a noted national security attorney slamming claims made by Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel:
Surprising no one, these affidavits turned out to be a whole lot of nothing. Claims they weren’t allowed to be as close to the counters as they wanted, confusion about rescanning ballots, “liberal bias”, etc. https://t.co/T2MKVjAJyp