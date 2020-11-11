The GOP would rather undermine democracy altogether than admit they lost this election: conservative

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, Trump-skeptic conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin outlined the damage the Republican Party is willing to do to the democratic system in order to serve their immediate goals in the wake of an election loss.

“Clearly, the plot to ‘steal’ an election exists only in Trump’s twisted mind,” wrote Rubin. “But what is going on is something equally sinister: Trump is receiving support from a range of Republican figures, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who says congratulations to Biden are premature; a flock of members of Congress from Georgia, who baselessly attack their state’s Republican secretary of state and inexplicably claim their own election victories valid while Biden’s is fraudulent; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declares the transition will be to a “second Trump administration”; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who perpetuates the fiction that the outcome is in dispute.”

“The aim is not to steal an election, but to sow doubt about the legitimacy of our democracy — just as the Russians intend,” Rubin continued. “These Republicans aim to keep their base in a constant state of anger and crazed denial. Right-wing media fan the flames; right-wing social media groups pour gasoline on the fire.”

“It is no consolation, indeed it is worse, that McConnell and the rest almost certainly know Trump’s claims are a joke and incapable of overturning an election,” wrote Rubin. “They apparently are willing to damage democracy and further divide the country so as to cast the lawful winner as an illegitimate president and avoid Trump’s wrath. Other democracies looking on will be horrified; dictators will find vindication in Republicans’ refusal to accept the results of the election.”

Rubin ended by imploring voters to turn out and deny Republicans a Senate majority in the Georgia runoff elections.

“End the reward system in which craziness, lying and authoritarian propaganda is the ticket to Republicans’ political success,” she wrote. “Remember the few who acted honestly and honorably; any future for their party rests with them.”

