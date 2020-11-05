The Republican party will learn nothing from a Trump defeat: columnist
Based on the current state of election results, there is a real chance that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could be elected the 46th President of the United States — which would be a damning defeat for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. But despite the possibility of defeat, Frank Rich explains why Republicans still will not get the bigger picture.
In an op-ed published by New York magazine, Rich noted that the great divide in the United States signals a deeper problem that the country will have to reckon with.
Rich added, “The fundamental schisms pitting American tribes against each other would remain intact even in the fantastical event that the Electoral College were by some political miracle abolished in the interest of democratizing what we are overly fond of calling the world’s greatest democracy.”
He went on to explain what this election actually reveals about the country’s voting system. Even if Biden withstands the Republican Party’s legal efforts to discredit his victory, Trump’s dismantling and discrediting of American voting practices exposed many flaws in the United States’ systems.
Rich also noted that Trump’s loyal followers will continue to hang on to his words regardless of whether his remarks are true or not. Because of that, nothing will be learned from Trump’s defeat. Instead of viewing the 2020 election as an opportunity to usher in change and reshape the Republican Party for the future, there will be efforts to justify Trump’s defeat and classify it as robbery.
Here’s where the election stands in 4 key battleground states
President Donald Trump had reason for optimism after winning Florida, Ohio and Iowa on Election Night, but on November 4, the day after the election, the Associated Press reported that former Vice President Joe Biden had flipped Wisconsin and Michigan — two of the Rust Belt states that Trump won in 2016. On Thursday morning, November 5, the vote counting continues in a handful of states. And CNN is analyzing where things stand in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona of Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Conservatives claim viral video is proof of voter fraud in Detroit — here is what it really shows
On Thursday, a video made the rounds on conservative media, showing a man in dark clothing rolling a suitcase out of a secure elections center in Detroit, Michigan and loading it into a wagon. Right-wing commentators like Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett speculated that this suitcase could have been full of stolen ballots.
However, according to WXYZ News, this man was not committing a crime and the suitcase didn't contain any ballots.
Trump adviser Pam Bondi wilts under light pressure from Fox & Friends on ‘fake ballot’ claims
Pam Bondi wilted under light pressure from a "Fox & Friends" host to substantiate her claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.
The former Florida attorney general, who's now an adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, argued that ballots arriving after the Nov. 3 election should be rejected as "fake," despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that said those ballots should be counted unless there was evidence they were mailed after Election Day.
"We love democracy and we all want every legal vote counted," Bondi began. "For every vote that came in late, that was postmarked late, yes, after Nov. 4, on Nov. 4, that discounts every legal vote that comes in. That means all the good residents who are all supporting us in Pennsylvania, their votes don't count by these fake ballots that are coming in late, and they are not letting us watch the process."