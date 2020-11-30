The secret to George Clooney’s hair? The Flowbee
Pandemic hair getting out of control? Take a tip from George Clooney: the Hollywood style icon has revealed he trims his signature silver locks with a Flowbee — a quirky home-styling device that attaches to a vacuum cleaner.
The Flowbee has long been the butt of jokes since it appeared on late-night television infomercials in the late 1980s.
But in promoting his new movie, “The Midnight Sky,” Clooney, 59, disclosed he was a long-time fan of the much-mocked gadget, when asked during a CBS interview if he had been cutting his own hair during the coronavirus lockdown.
“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” said the Oscar-winner, whose name is synonymous with red-carpet glamor. “My hair’s really like straw, and so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes.”
“So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee, which when we were –” he said, at which point his stunned interviewer broke in with: “You did not!”
The Flowbee cuts hair and sucks up the clippings at the same time, which has led to its use by astronauts on long-haul space missions in the past.
It retails for around $50, and the company that makes it saw sales spike at the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year, as hairdressing salons were forced to shut their doors and millions of people stayed home.
And sales are likely to go up again after Clooney enthused in the interview, “Listen, man, it works!”
Fox News claims Trump hasn’t pushed election fraud delusions: ‘The media’s got this totally wrong’
On Monday's edition of Fox News' "The Five," co-anchor Greg Gutfeld tried to claim that President Donald Trump is not behind the unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of election fraud.
"It's not even being propelled by Trump," said Gutfeld. "I have a feeling that if it wasn't the movement, if it wasn't the millions of voters that are p*ssed off, Trump would accept this. It's not about him. The media's got this totally wrong. He just happens to be in front of the parade ... he's actually operating on the will of the people. He's not pushing this."
In reality, Trump held a press conference in the middle of the night declaring himself the winner before millions of votes were counted, and his campaign team has been behind dozens of lawsuits to try to throw out votes. Polling also shows that 73 percent of Americans are confident in the result of the election.
Charles Manson follower denied parole again
California's governor has blocked the release of Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, marking the fourth time a governor has reversed parole for the notorious cult murderer.
Governor Gavin Newsom said Van Houten, 71, would still pose a danger to society if released after more than five decades behind bars, citing her lack of "insight or candor" into her role in the gruesome 1969 slaying of a Los Angeles couple.
"Given the extreme nature of the crime in which she was involved, I do not believe she has sufficiently demonstrated that she has come to terms with the totality of the factors that led her to participate in the vicious Manson family killings," Newsom wrote.
Feds hit former LA deputy mayor with racketeering charges: report
A superseding indictment unsealed Monday revealed new details to the criminal case alleging a widespread corruption scheme led by former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar. A federal grand jury has added five defendants, including former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, to the racketeering case that accuses Huizar and his close associates of illegally obtaining financial benefits from developers who, in exchange, sought favorable treatment on pending real estate development projects, reported the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California.