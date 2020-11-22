The small Michigan village that washed away is fighting back
SANFORD, Mich. — The first three days after the flood, after picnic tables and recycling bins went floating past his house, Aaron Lindgren was so broken he couldn’t talk on the phone.“Text me,” he told everyone, because that way a guy who’s spent his life getting things done didn’t have to try to explain the desolation of not knowing how or where to start.Now he’s good. Thursday marked six months since the Edenville Dam breached 10 miles north of Sanford and unleashed millions of gallons of chaos downstream, through Wixom and Sanford lakes and the Tittabawassee River. Earlier this month, his s…
Here’s the real reason Donald Trump won’t concede
Joe Biden has decisively won the presidency. There is no way for Trump to overturn the results of the election, and his campaign’s post-election lawsuits have gotten dismissed left and right.
That hasn’t stopped him from launching an “Official Election Defense Fund” and bombarding his supporters with fundraising appeals to supposedly finance the campaign’s ongoing litigation.
Hospitals charge up to 1,800% more for services than they cost: study
Hospitals in the United States charge patients as much as 1,800% more than their costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.
This article first appeared in Salon.
The 100 most expensive hospitals in the United States charge between $1,129 and $1,808 for every $100 of their costs, according to a study by National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the country.