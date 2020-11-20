Quantcast
Connect with us

The Trump campaign still owes this city a 2-year-old debt of more than half a million dollars

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

Throughout November, President Trump’s reelection campaign has aggressively solicited donations to support its widely debunked claims of a rigged presidential election. Here in Texas, the president’s team still owes the city of El Paso a 2-year-old debt of more than half a million dollars.

In February 2019, Trump held a campaign rally at the El Paso County Coliseum that cost the city $470,000 in security and other related expenses. After that initial invoice went unpaid, city officials tacked on an additional $99,000 in late fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city considered, and then decided against, suing the campaign earlier this year to recoup the funds. City Attorney Karla Nieman didn’t explain what led to that decision but said her office is still considering other ways to collect on the debt.

“We’re on unprecedented territory by having to collect an outstanding invoice from a sitting president,” she said in a statement. “We continue to explore various options.”

The Trump campaign did not respond when asked if or when the debt would be settled.

El Paso is one of several Texas cities facing operating budget shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected the border area.

In September, Mayor Dee Margo told The Texas Tribune that the city’s 2021 budget would be reduced by $24 million compared with 2020. The size of that reduction is due, in part, to the city’s tax base coming primarily from residential properties and not the new commercial construction that has helped larger cities offset losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

El Paso has also collected far less revenue from international bridge tolls as travel from Mexico into Texas has been limited to American citizens or to people traveling for essential businesses during the pandemic. That also means shoppers from Mexico, who were a reliable source of sales tax revenue, have been largely absent since March.

Margo said earlier this month that since the beginning of the year, about 26% of small businesses in El Paso have closed, and more than 15,000 jobs have been lost.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Believing Rudy Giuliani requires pledging ‘allegiance to insanity’: Conservative National Review writer

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

National Review author Michael Brendan Dougherty on Friday drew a line in the sand with his fellow conservatives and said he would not buy into Rudy Giuliani's crazed conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Dougherty explained in his latest column that he'd been accused by a friend of being akin to a Nazi collaborator because he said he felt embarrassed by Giuliani's already-infamous press conference in which he and fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell alleged Trump had been deprived of an election win by a conspiracy involving George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s son discloses positive COVID-19 test one day after attending his father’s disastrous news conference

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

According to various reports, Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Andrew Giuliani, 34, works as a public liaison assistant at the White House. He announced his diagnosis in a tweet the day after his father led a press conference regarding President Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing," he wrote on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

IT manager at NC State fingered in lawsuit as a Proud Boy who doxed thousands of left-wing activists

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Dressed in a burgundy dress shirt, with a full beard and shoulder-length brown hair, and wearing a black felt hat, Chadwick Seagraves cut a striking figure as he stood on the steps of the Chapel Hill Courthouse in North Carolina in June 2017 and gave a hearty introduction to Augustus Sol Invictus. Seagraves’ guest was a failed Florida US Senate candidate who was a rising star of the alt-right in the run-up to the violent Unite the Right rally.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE