Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump carrying out ‘public beheadings’ at Defense Dept after election loss: Pentagon correspondent

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has gone on a firing spree of top national security officials, and Pentagon sources have been telling CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr that they are alarmed by what the president might do in the coming weeks.

The past two days have seen the resignations or firings of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his chief of staff Jen Stewart, as well as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starr told CNN that the president’s moves are creating a sense of real unease throughout the national security community, especially because Trump is replacing these officials with political loyalists who will carry out his orders without question.

“One official who may well be the next to go said to me yesterday, for now, it appears the public beheadings are over,” she explained. “Beheadings! You don’t, you know, usually hear those kinds of words. Another official said, it’s scary, it’s unsettling, and it feels like these are dictator moves.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘These are dictator moves’: Pentagon alarmed at Trump’s mass firings of national security officials

Published

1 min ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has gone on a firing spree of top national security officials, and Pentagon sources have been telling CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr that they are alarmed by what the president might do in the coming weeks.

The past two days have seen the resignations or firings of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his chief of staff Jen Stewart, as well as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan.

Starr told CNN that the president's moves are creating a sense of real unease throughout the national security community, especially because Trump is replacing these officials with political loyalists who will carry out his orders without question.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump may have lost some Christian voters because he made them feel like marks: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

One of the key reasons that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election was that he won over a small but significant number of white Christian voters who shunned Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Politico reports that some in the Trump campaign believe that President Donald Trump's approach to dealing with Christian voters was so cynical that many of them felt they were being treated like marks.

"Some aides blamed the president’s inability to garner the same levels of support this cycle on his transactional view of religious voters, suggesting white evangelicals and Catholics in some parts of the country may have felt taken advantage of," Politico writes. "Others accused the Trump campaign of becoming complacent in a race that saw unprecedented outreach by the Democratic nominee to evangelical and Catholic voters."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Abandoned his day job’: AP reporter reveals that Trump hasn’t acted as president for weeks

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to overturn the election results to give himself another four years, but a White House reporter said he hasn't performed his duties for weeks or even months.

The president spent the last month, after returning from the hospital for coronavirus treatment, campaigning for re-election, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump had basically stopped doing the job he has already lost.

"Successful recounts tend to pick up a few dozen votes, maybe 100 or so at most, in terms of changing sides, and that's not necessarily to mean they would break for President Trump," Lemire said. "Joe Biden may pick up more votes in a recount. The margins in these states are too big and these legal challenges seem destined to fail. The White House has had no meaningful success in any legal challenge. Even, as you say, if one state was to turn its result over, he would still be well short."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE