‘Things are getting crazy’: Conservative alarmed by number of Trump voters refusing to accept reality
It’s been four days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election — but millions of President Donald Trump’s supporters are refusing to accept the reality that their candidate lost.
Conservative commentator Matt Lewis this week got a message from one of his regular correspondents about how his MAGA-loving family has completely retreated from reality and is insisting that Trump won the election.
“My step-father has made the shift from Fox News to Newsmax and OAN,” this person wrote. “Believes the Democrats produced millions of fraudulent ballots to steal the election and Fox News is in on it and helping them.”
Although Lewis acknowledged this was merely one anecdote, he also said he’s heard many other stories like it over the past few days.
“It’s anecdotal, but it’s also consistent with what I’ve been hearing from others,” he wrote. “Things are getting crazy out there, especially with our boomer friends and relatives.”
Got this note from a reader I interact with. It's anecdotal, but it's also consistent with what I've been hearing from others. Things are getting crazy out there, especially with our boomer friends and relatives. pic.twitter.com/vq7hzNJgKW
— Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 11, 2020
