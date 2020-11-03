This is how Biden’s campaign sees the race in the nine most crucial swing states

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday held a conference call in which they laid out where they see the 2020 election in the nine most crucial swing states.

As relayed by the Huffington Post’s Kevin Robillard, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters that the campaign believes it has multiple paths to get to 270 electoral votes, even if it ends up losing Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and Ohio.

The reason for this optimism, Dillon explained, was that Democrats believe they’ve locked in enough votes from early voting that Trump will have to significantly outperform his election day turnout from four years ago.

In Arizona, for instance, the campaign estimates that Trump will need to win 60 percent of the vote on election day to make up for his deficit in early voting. Similarly, the campaign believes Trump would need to win 62 percent of the election day vote in Michigan and 62 percent in North Carolina to carry those states.

Other states that could help put Biden over the top include Wisconsin, where the campaign estimates Trump will need 62 percent of the election day vote, and Georgia, where it estimates Trump will need 57 percent of the election day vote.

See all the campaign’s slides below.

How the Biden campaign sees the four biggest battleground states. “We don’t need to win any of these four big swing states to get to 270 electoral votes,” Jennifer O’Malley Dillon says. pic.twitter.com/y0mdp9OwFs — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) November 3, 2020

And here’s Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, all of which O’Malley Dillon “For him to succeed, he’s going to have to significantly outperform what he did in 2016” on Election Day in these states. pic.twitter.com/c3gbVlBwmf — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) November 3, 2020

And here’s Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina, all of which O’Malley Dillon sounds optimistic about. “We continue to have a multitude of pathways to 270 electoral votes.” pic.twitter.com/QAi53ueoGd — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) November 3, 2020