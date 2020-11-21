Time travel to the rock ‘n’ roll election of 1976
The eyes of the nation are fixed on Georgia, with two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. In a timely twist, the man who helped reshape the South’s political landscape is the subject of a new feel-good documentary just right for lockdown family viewing.“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” is a relevant history lesson during our current, painful presidential transition. Carter, 96, remains a powerful spokesman for the value of political decency. His Carter Center, which promotes human rights globally and typically monitors elections abroad, this past week observed the hand recount of the 2020 pres…
Michigan GOP leaders after White House meeting: ‘We will follow the law’
WASHINGTON — Michigan’s top two legislative leaders vowed Friday that the presidential candidate with the most votes will win the state’s electoral votes after departing a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.With the eyes of the nation on them and criticisms flying from Democrats, seven Michigan lawmakers traveled to meet with Trump for about an hour. The visit came as supporters of the president have moved in recent days to overturn the results of the state’s election, which Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 154,000 votes in unofficial returns.“We have n... (more…)
Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Joe Biden on inauguration day
Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on inauguration day, even if President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss, US media reported Friday.
The social media giant is "actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico in an email.
The process is being done in consultation with the National Archives, as it was in 2017, he said.
The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @FLOTUS, @VP and other official accounts, archived.
Why Gov. Kemp formalized Georgia’s election despite Trump’s pushback
ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state’s 16 presidential electors, he not only brought Georgia one step closer to ending a tumultuous vote-counting process but he also defied calls from President Donald Trump and his allies to delay the decision.The governor announced his move by also venting frustration at an “unacceptable” tallying process that found thousands of ballots in four counties that had previously gone uncounted. He also urged lawmakers to consider requiring voter ID for mail-in ballots, which has surged during the pandemic.Kemp, a former secretary of state, expanded on... (more…)