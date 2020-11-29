Quantcast
‘Tired of winning yet?’: Trump ridiculed for spending $3 million to get Biden more Wisconsin votes

1 min ago

- Commentary
Joe Biden by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

President Donald Trump spent $3 million to pay for a recount in two Wisconsin counties that were heavily Democratic. Joe Biden is still the winner by more than 20,000 votes. Biden got 87 more votes, paid for by Trump, for a total of $34,000 each.

In Dane County Trump got just 45 more votes in a county where he lost by more than 181,000. Milwaukee County, Trump helped Biden’s lead grow by 132 votes. It was a net gain for Biden by 87 votes once the counties finished.

See the ridicule in the tweets below:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Federalist reporter claims Stacy Abrams is ‘dangerous’ for promoting voting

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

In an interview Sunday with Fox News' Arthel Neville, senior editor of The Federalist, Chris Bedford, said he felt Stacey Abrams was "dangerous" for promoting that people participate in democracy - by voting.

"She's been very effective on pushing mail-in voting on a massive level," he said of Abrams, calling it "dangerous on every level."

He also claimed, "Hillary Clinton still seems to believe that she's president." When the host pushed back to say that "Clinton conceded in an appropriate time," he pushed back.

"There's a lot of money spent on t-shirts that say otherwise," he argued.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

City and state governments are desperate without COVID stimulus — and cuts are about to be deep

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

The nation's state and local governments have been hit the hardest during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic than any other time over the last 70 years and now The Wall Street Journal reports the economic downturn could be even worse next year.

Governments went into the downturn with fat reserve funds and have benefited from federal aid. Barring a quick economic recovery or another round of stimulus, state and local officials could have to make more cuts.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump proposes hiring a ‘special prosecutor’ to go after Justice Department officials before he leaves office

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump participated in a lengthy interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures where Trump shifted his complaints about voter fraud allegations— which his legal team has repeatedly lost in court — to what he saw as a lack of consequences for fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.

Continue Reading
 
 
