‘Tired of winning yet?’: Trump ridiculed for spending $3 million to get Biden more Wisconsin votes
President Donald Trump spent $3 million to pay for a recount in two Wisconsin counties that were heavily Democratic. Joe Biden is still the winner by more than 20,000 votes. Biden got 87 more votes, paid for by Trump, for a total of $34,000 each.
In Dane County Trump got just 45 more votes in a county where he lost by more than 181,000. Milwaukee County, Trump helped Biden’s lead grow by 132 votes. It was a net gain for Biden by 87 votes once the counties finished.
Wisconsin's recount just confirmed President-elect Biden's win. Another loss for Trump who wasted millions on it.
Trump campaign paid $3 million to get Biden 87 additional votes in Wisconsin recount
NEW: Arizona & Wisconsin will certify the presidential election results tomorrow.
Trump gets to lose again. So. Much. Losing.
🚨🚨BREAKING: Wisconsin's presidential recount is completed. Joe Biden gained 87 votes and again won the state.
Trump becomes the first presidential candidate in history to lose recounts in two different states.
Trump and his allies remain 1-39 in post-election litigation.
Trump has lost Wisconsin AGAIN!
Here's the definition of insanity: "As a result of the recount, Biden's lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes.
Under Wisconsin law, Trump was required to FOOT THE BILL for the partial recount, meaning his campaign paid $3 MILLION only to see BIDEN'S LEAD EXPAND."
#DiaperDonnie helped Joe Biden gain 87 votes in Wisconsin. The ONLY #massivedumps found were those by Trump Campaign who DUMPED millions to pay for recount.
Thank you to trump for the extra 3 million in Wisconsin's balance sheet
In his Wisconsin recount, Trump paid $34,482 per new vote…
…for Biden.
NEW: "Recount in Wisconsin County Demanded by Trump Increases Biden's Margin" So much WINNING I can't stand it!!!
Trump's $3 million Wisconsin recount concluded with Biden picking up a net 87 votes (a net 132 in Milwaukee for Biden and 45 in Dane for Trump). Trump paid $34,482.76 for each Biden vote. Winning!
We're going to win so much you may even get tired of winning.
"As a result of the recount, Biden's lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes."
I, personally, am tired of winning.
