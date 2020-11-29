‘Tired of winning yet?’: Trump ridiculed for spending $3 million to get Biden more Wisconsin votes

President Donald Trump spent $3 million to pay for a recount in two Wisconsin counties that were heavily Democratic. Joe Biden is still the winner by more than 20,000 votes. Biden got 87 more votes, paid for by Trump, for a total of $34,000 each.

In Dane County Trump got just 45 more votes in a county where he lost by more than 181,000. Milwaukee County, Trump helped Biden’s lead grow by 132 votes. It was a net gain for Biden by 87 votes once the counties finished.

See the ridicule in the tweets below:

Wisconsin’s recount just confirmed President-elect Biden’s win. Another loss for Trump who wasted millions on it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 29, 2020

Trump campaign paid $3 million to get Biden 87 additional votes in Wisconsin recount — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) November 29, 2020

NEW: Arizona & Wisconsin will certify the presidential election results tomorrow. Trump gets to lose again. So. Much. Losing. — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 29, 2020

🚨🚨BREAKING: Wisconsin's presidential recount is completed. Joe Biden gained 87 votes and again won the state. Trump becomes the first presidential candidate in history to lose recounts in two different states. Trump and his allies remain 1-39 in post-election litigation. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 29, 2020

Here’s the definition of insanity: “As a result of the recount, Biden’s lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes.

Under Wisconsin law, Trump was required to FOOT THE BILL for the partial recount, meaning his campaign paid $3 MILLION only to see BIDEN’S LEAD EXPAND.” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 29, 2020

#DiaperDonnie helped Joe Biden gain 87 votes in Wisconsin. The ONLY #massivedumps found were those by Trump Campaign who DUMPED millions to pay for recount. https://t.co/sRfemiFVdr — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) November 29, 2020

Thank you to trump for the extra 3 million in Wisconsin’s balance sheet — hate trump (@hatetru47106267) November 30, 2020

In his Wisconsin recount, Trump paid $34,482 per new vote…

…for Biden. https://t.co/bHa65EshF6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 29, 2020

NEW: "Recount in Wisconsin County Demanded by Trump Increases Biden's Margin" So much WINNING I can't stand it!!! https://t.co/3K5cb9dWc9 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 28, 2020

Trump's $3 million Wisconsin recount concluded with Biden picking up a net 87 votes (a net 132 in Milwaukee for Biden and 45 in Dane for Trump). Trump paid $34,482.76 for each Biden vote. Winning! https://t.co/s9tjOL2aqR — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 29, 2020

We’re going to win so much you may even get tired of winning. https://t.co/TXZknKLAsd — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 29, 2020

"As a result of the recount, Biden’s lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes." I, personally, am tired of winning.https://t.co/1VKMa8ItdM — Matthew Cortland, Esq 🖋️ (@mattbc) November 29, 2020