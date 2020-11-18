Top ethics expert compares Trump appointee blocking Biden transition to a drunk driver who ‘crushes’ kids

The refusal of General Services Administrator Emily Murphy to sign a letter stating it is “likely” Joe Biden won the election is comparable to a “drunk driver” who “crushes” school kids, says a former top government ethics official.

Walter Shaub in a series of tweets Wednesday blasted Murphy after a CNN report attempted to paint her in a favorable light.

ADVERTISEMENT

“General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her shoulders, feeling like she’s been put in a no-win situation, according to people who have spoken to her recently,” CNN reported. The piece has been widely panned with many making clear Murphy has zero defense for not allowing the Biden transition to officially begin.

Shaub is not mincing words.

When people die because @GSAEmily, drunk on partisan loyalty to a corrupt president, refuses to release transition resources during a deadly pandemic, could anyone seriously argue that she’s any less culpable than a drunk driver who crushes a dozen school children at a bus stop? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 18, 2020

“Lawyers like [Emily Murphy] (and the DOJ lawyer who argued to deprive children sleeping on concrete floors of soap) exploit legal ambiguities,” Shaub continued. But we have limited time to make this world worse or better. Withholding lifesaving resources during a pandemic is an immoral way to spend it.”

He also says Murphy is “endangering American lives — solely for partisan political gain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And here’s what he has to say, presumably about that CNN fluff piece:

The recent reporting on her alleged internal struggle is the product of a media relations effort on her behalf. The only downside to her releasing transition resources is that it may undermine a sinister political plot to sow confusion. The upside is it would probably save lives. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 18, 2020