Top GOP senator calls on Trump to wrap it up: ‘People remember the last thing you do’
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who has served in politics for nearly four decades, on Monday issued likely the strongest call from the upper congressional chamber to President Donald Trump: it’s over, wrap it up.
“When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” the 80-year old Tennessee Republican told Trump in a statement he just released.
“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end,” Sen. Alexander wrote. “Recounts are being completed, Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their results by December 8.”
“Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the President-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first, and and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed.”
Alexander, highly-respected in conservative America, is retiring in January.
On Friday Sen. Alexander called on Trump to allow the transition to begin, including releasing the millions of dollars Congress has approved.
He has served as Governor of Tennessee, Chair of the National Governors’ Assoc., Secretary of Education, Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and was first elected to the Senate in 2002.
Alexander was just listed by Carl Bernstein as one of the 21 GOP Senators who despise Trump but won’t say so publicly.
Legal experts ridicule Trump’s latest appeal for Pennsylvania restraining order after major legal setback
President Donald Trump filed another appeal for his Pennsylvania suit to stop the votes from being counted in the state. This suit goes to the Third Circuit Court, and the filing was due at 4 p.m. In true Trump-legal team style, however, the filing didn't drop until 4:19 p.m.
"This latest filing - where Trump is now seeking to prevent certification in Pennsylvania - has now ascended the Mount Rushmore of banana-pants," tweeted appellate lawyer Raffi Melkonian. "Among other insanities - 1) you needed to file this days ago; 2) why are you asking for an extra 1,000 words on the motion when YOU ARE FILING A 14,000 WORD APPELLATE BRIEF ALSO TODAY; 3) It is not called a TRO."
Trump’s excuse of wanting ‘revenge’ on Democrats for Russia investigation demolished by conservative columnist
In a seemingly frustrated thread on Twitter Monday, conservative columnist David French noted his reasoning against the excuse that President Donald J. Trump wanted "revenge" on Democrats for his failed Russia investigation.
The senior editor at The Dispatch shared, "I'm not sure if you're noticing, but there's been a recent shift in the anti-anti-Trump defense of Trump's deranged behavior from 'these lawsuits might have merit' to 'hahahaha this is revenge for the Russia hoax and impeachment.' This is absurd, for many reasons."
Biden picks Cuba-born immigrant to lead Homeland Security
US President-elect Joe Biden signalled a sharp reversal Monday from Donald Trump's anti-immigrant policies with the choice of Cuba-born Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
The former federal prosecutor ran US immigration services and then was DHS deputy secretary in the Obama-Biden administration.
Most notably Mayorkas, who turns 61 on Tuesday, oversaw the implementation of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, meant to offer a way to citizenship for millions of longtime US residents who entered the country illegally.
Under Trump that effort was halted and challenged in courts, as part of the White House's determined effort against undocumented immigrants.