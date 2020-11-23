Top GOP senator calls on Trump to wrap it up: ‘People remember the last thing you do’

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who has served in politics for nearly four decades, on Monday issued likely the strongest call from the upper congressional chamber to President Donald Trump: it’s over, wrap it up.

“When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” the 80-year old Tennessee Republican told Trump in a statement he just released.

“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end,” Sen. Alexander wrote. “Recounts are being completed, Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their results by December 8.”

“Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the President-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first, and and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed.”

Alexander, highly-respected in conservative America, is retiring in January.

On Friday Sen. Alexander called on Trump to allow the transition to begin, including releasing the millions of dollars Congress has approved.

He has served as Governor of Tennessee, Chair of the National Governors’ Assoc., Secretary of Education, Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and was first elected to the Senate in 2002.

Alexander was just listed by Carl Bernstein as one of the 21 GOP Senators who despise Trump but won’t say so publicly.

My statement on the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/TwmjCM64vy — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) November 23, 2020