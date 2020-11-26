Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advances far-right GOP congressman’s call for multiple pardons — including a self-pardon

Published

2 hours ago

on

(DOD photo by U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Chuck Burden)

On Wednesday afternoon, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump announced he had granted his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, a presidential pardon. More pardons of Trump allies are expected during his final months in the White House, and one far-right Republican who is encouraging the president to make maximum use of his ability to pardon allies is Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. Moreover, Gaetz is stressing that Trump should pardon himself before he leaves office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaetz, on November 24, tweeted, “President Trump should pardon Flynn, the Thanksgiving turkey, and everyone from himself, to his admin, to Joe Exotic if he has to. The Left has a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come for those who fought with @realDonaldTrump to deliver for the American people.” And Trump forwarded Gaetz’ tweet.

Trump hasn’t been charged with any crimes, but after he leaves the White House on January 20, 2021 — the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration — he could be the target of multiple investigations at the federal and state levels. Trump’s finances have been the subject of a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., and his ability to grant presidential pardons only exists at the federal level and not at the state level. Flynn was pardoned for federal offenses he pled guilty to.

Gaetz’ November 24 tweet echoed what he had already said earlier that day during an appearance on Fox News.

The congressman told Fox News, “President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn. He should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey. He should pardon everyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to because you see, from the radical left, a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump Administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people. So, I think that the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly.”

As appalled as Trump’s critics are by the Flynn pardon, they aren’t necessarily surprised by it. And other Trump allies who the president is likely to pardon, according to his critics, range from his former 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort, to former Breitbart News Chairman Steve Bannon (who is facing criminal charges).

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell misspells ‘district’ two different ways in purported ‘epic’ Georgia lawsuit

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell vowed to file an "epic" lawsuit against the state of Georgia to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state -- but it seems the lawsuit is marred by some epic spelling errors.

Bloomberg reports that Powell's lawsuit misspells the word "district" twice in two different ways.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Administration officials already weary of Trump’s election challenge: ‘Everyone has to fake it’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Writing in the Daily Beast this Thursday, Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Stein contend that in the wake of his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has embraced "the very bunkered existence that he spent months accusing Joe Biden of living."

"Trump hasn’t taken questions in weeks. He’s barely appeared in public," they write. "When he has, it’s been so brief and odd-sounding as to raise questions about the point of it all. He claims to be fighting for the future of democracy. But the most tangible activity in which he’s engaged has been golf."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Michael Flynn aide compares him to Jesus Christ because ‘persecutors’ got ’30 pieces of silver’

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland on Thursday applauded President Donald Trump for granting a pardon to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty as part of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

During an appearance on Newsmax, McFarland seemingly compared the disgraced national security adviser to Jesus Christ, who was betrayed for "30 pieces of silver."

"And the thing that's really upsetting about this is Gen. Flynn never committed a crime in the first place," McFarland opined. "It was all made up. Did he plead guilty? Yes. But why? Because they blackmailed him and they extorted him, said that we'll persecute your son if you don't."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE